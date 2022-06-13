Secureye strengthens its position by branding at Prominent 5-Match India-South Africa Cricket T20 Series

- Advertisement -

Secureye, a leading New Delhi-based brand of security products, is conducting branding at the stadiums during the prestigious ongoing India-South Africa 5-match T20 Cricket Series (from June 9-19, 2022).

Through this initiative, the brand plans to create a robust brand. Since the match will be viewed by a large number of people, branding across all the platforms will definitely benefit the brand and help in reiterating the creation of a strong brand image.

The branding of Secureye is on the ground and also on the big screen. Secureye has a wide range and variety of security products such as CCTV cameras, AHD cameras, IP cameras, body-worn cameras, biometric attendance machines; door access control solutions through cards, fingerprints, and passwords; entrance security solutions like boom barriers & turnstiles; CCTV Cables, Cat6 Cables, POE switches; and FTTH Fiber products like Epon, Xpon, OLT, Fiber Patch Cord, etc.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director-Secureye India

Speaking about their branding and series, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director-Secureye India, comments, “For the Indian audiences, cricket is their second religion. As a leading brand of ICT security products, we want to be part of their feelings and thrills. Today, India is the top team in the T20 format. We support the Indian team and hope they will win this series and remain at the top. Secureye’s branding will be present both on the ground and also on the big screen. Our branding at these cricket matches takes our promotion to the next level. We are getting very good demand for our security products, and our brand has been growing very well. We are sure that this branding at the cricket series will take the popularity of Secureye several notches up. “