Secureye showcases Smart Locks for Homes, Offices and Commercial Spaces

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Secureye offers smart locking products for glass doors, wooden doors, electronic locks, and electromagnetic locking systems, enabling the customers to choose products according to their installation and security requirements.

The company’s Smart Locks range includes biometric locks for glass doors, fingerprint-enabled locks for wooden doors, electronic door locks and electromagnetic locks for different installation requirements. Depending on the model, users can unlock doors through fingerprint recognition, password, RFID card, remote access or a mechanical key.

Among the products offered by Secureye are the S-FGD100 and S-FGD200 biometric glass door locks, the S-FDL100, S-FDL400, S-FDL500 and S-FDL600 intelligent wooden door locks, the S-ELCR, S-100EL and S-5BL electronic locks, and the S-500SF, S-280SF and S-280S electromagnetic locks. Together, these products cater to the security requirements of residential as well as commercial properties.

Several products in the range support fingerprint recognition, password entry, RFID cards and remote access while selected models also offer features such as temporary passwords, voice prompts, emergency power support and mechanical key backup. The Smart Locks range has been developed for use across homes, offices and commercial buildings. Depending on the model selected, the users can choose from different access options, and security features to suit their requirements.

Sharing his views on Secureye’s Smart Locks range, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye said, “Security requirements are evolving rapidly with changing lifestyles and increasing adoption of smart technologies. At Secureye, our focus has always been on developing solutions that apart from enhancing protection also bring convenience and efficiency into everyday life. With this range of smart locks, we want to give users more choices depending on where the product is being used. Whether it is a home, an office or a commercial establishment, our effort is to offer products that combine security with day-to-day convenience.”

Over the years, Secureye has expanded its product portfolio across different segments of the security and surveillance industry. Today, the company offers CCTV cameras, IP cameras, biometric attendance systems, access control solutions, video door phones and a range of smart locking systems for residential, commercial and institutional use.

In India, Secureye products are marketed and distributed by Fortune Marketing Private Limited through its network of branches, channel partners and service centres. This network enables customers across the country to access the company’s products as well as after-sales support.

With over two decades of experience in security and surveillance, Secureye continues to develop locally supported solutions aligned with Indian operating conditions and the Government’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Secureye

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