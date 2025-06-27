Secureye revamps Phoenix Vivid Pro Series with smarter surveillance solutions

- Advertisement -

Secureye, a globally acclaimed leader in the security surveillance sector, has boosted its comprehensive product portfolio with the launch of its newest Phoenix Vivid Pro 2MP IP Camera Series. The newly released series of high-performance IP Bullet cameras is designed to meet the varied and dynamic security needs of the residential, commercial and institutional infrastructures.

Phoenix Vivid Pro 2MP IP Camera Series can be deployed in a wide range of office complexes, educational institutions, retail spaces, industrial environments and public places. These cameras are unique because of their sturdy build, state-of-the-art features and integration capabilities. All cameras within this series are equipped with a high-performance 1/2.8″ CMOS sensor. They provide clear Full HD resolution at 1920×1080 and record 30 frames per second for unparalleled clarity on real-time and recorded surveillance. The cameras also come equipped with advanced S+265, H.265, and H.264 video compression algorithms that make storage management easy by dramatically shrinking file sizes without sacrificing image quality.

Speaking on the expansion of the Phoenix Vivid Pro Series, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye remarked, “The series reflects our consistent commitment to delivering smart, reliable and cost-effective surveillance solutions tailored to meet real-world security challenges. These new offerings exemplify Secureye’s philosophy of combining precision engineering with user-friendly functionality, staying true to the company’s legacy of innovation, operational simplicity and performance.”

Engineered for enhanced low-light performance, the cameras provide excellent night vision with a minimum illumination of 0.02Lux@F1.6. Enhanced by adaptive IR technology, they enable good visibility up to 50 meters in full darkness, in addition to warm white LEDs that add a further 15 meters of illumination. For enhanced situational awareness, the cameras come with integrated microphones, allowing live audio recording in addition to high-definition video.

Installation and integration of these cameras are made easy with their hassle-free design and Power over Ethernet (PoE) support which provide convenient connectivity and cable ease. The cameras are also completely compatible with Onvif Profile S and Profile T standards to offer easy interoperability with a multitude of third-party devices and software. Also, they integrate seamlessly with Secureye’s Smart Client PC CMS software and the Phoenix Pro mobile app, providing users with convenient choices of remote monitoring and control, anywhere. With its extensive pan-India presence and growing global footprint, Secureye is strongly committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. All Phoenix Vivid Pro Series products are produced at Secureye’s cutting-edge Noida-based unit, backed by an in-house R&D facility and a well-established after-sales service network. Such strategic emphasis not only adds to Secureye’s product competitiveness but also supports the overarching AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision, enabling technological self-sufficiency and national security readiness.

