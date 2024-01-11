Secureye reinforces its position as a leader in the Security Surveillance industry at Business Expo’24

- Advertisement - -

Secureye experienced remarkable success at Business Expo’24, held at Christ College, New 150 Feet, Ring Road, Munjka, Rajkot, Gujarat. The company’s pavilion drew significant attention from trade visitors and buyers, resulting in excellent sales and a high level of interest in its innovative security solutions.

During the expo, Secureye’s pavilion was thronged with trade visitors and buyers who showed great interest in the company’s extensive range of security products. This enthusiastic response translated into outstanding sales figures, highlighting Secureye’s strong position in the market. Additionally, the expo served as a platform for Secureye to generate a substantial number of leads, promising future business opportunities and further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. Seureye is one of the premium brands of Fortune Marketing.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd

Reflecting on the tremendous response achieved by Secureye at the expo, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd said,“Exhibitions like Business Expo’24 are crucial platforms for us to engage with both corporate and individual clients, offering an invaluable opportunity to showcase our latest offerings. Additionally, these events play a pivotal role in strengthening our dealer network, allowing us to foster stronger relationships within the industry and beyond. Our participation in such expos is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and ensuring that our clients have access to the best security solutions available.”

Secureye’s successful participation in Business Expo’24 reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and the industry as a whole. Secureye specializes in providing cutting-edge technology in the security and surveillance domain, offering a wide range of products such as CCTV Cameras, IP Cameras, Biometric Attendance System, Access Control System, Smart Door Locks and Hotel Locks, Electromagnetic Locks, Video Door Phones, Turnstiles & Boom Barriers, RFID Cards & Tags, and Intrusion Alarm System. Each product is designed with a focus on quality, suitability, and reliability, making Secureye a trusted name in the industry.

Secureye’s contribution to the “Make In India” initiative is evident through its products designed to enhance the safety and security of the country. With a centralized Data Centre in India and a manufacturing plant in Noida, the company aligns with the Government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to make India safer and stronger.

