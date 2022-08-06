Secureye participates as Security partner for #harghartiranga, The Great India Run

- Advertisement - -

On 15th August 2022, Secureye (Security Partner) is participating at the “GREAT INDIA RUN” marathon to celebrate the completion of India’s 75th Independence.

Secureye has been one of the leading brands in the industry for the last 25 years in the field of security products. The brand has expertise in providing cutting-edge technology in the security & surveillance domain. Their product ranges from closed circuit cameras to biometrics and entrance security products to access control systems, DVR card, TV Line camera, Switcher & Quad constituting the total Security and Surveillance Structure of Secureye.

This marathon will be marked as a historical event as it will begin from LAL CHOWK (KASHMIR) On 5th August at 7.00 pm and will reach INDIA GATE (DELHI) on 15th August. Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India, in its extended efforts to celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” also initiated the “Har GharTiranga” Campaign with an aim to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the citizen and promote awareness about our national flag. The Constitution of India provides the right of freedom to the citizens of India and guarantees individual rights that were considered vital by the framers of the Constitution.

Secureye is participating in this eventful marathon which starts on 5th August 2022. The telecast of this historical marathon will be presented only on ‘India News’ at 7.00 pm. Secureye being the security partner of the “GREAT INDIA RUN” marathon is absolutely excited and honoured to be a part of this grand event. This Yatra will cover a total of 7 states and prominent sports personalities will participate in this event to make it more successful.

The marathon will be live telecasted on India News till 15th August. This will be a great honour for those who are going to join this event. This marathon will be graced with the presence of many leading sports personalities and viewers will be delighted to see such a fabulous event. The marathon will be starting in Kashmir and will be completed in Delhi on 15th August 2022. The inauguration of the event will be held today by the honourable Mayor of Kashmir.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with such an exciting event. Our participation in “GREAT INDIA RUN” marathon creates history. It’s our 75th Independence Day celebration and we want it to be the most memorable one. Through this marathon, we are bringing together the whole country and we welcome everyone to join us in this marathon from Kashmir to Delhi. We expect to witness great enthusiasm from the participants who will be taking part in the marathon. Through this marathon, we are bringing together the whole country and we welcome everyone to join us in this marathon from Kashmir to Delhi. We expect to witness great enthusiasm from the. We consider ourselves fortunate for being able to participate in this marathon and to be able to contribute to this noble cause. Secureye is proud to be an Indian brand that has always taken pride in promoting Indian products in the security segment. We aim to add more new products to our portfolio in the near future. We will always lend our support to such events for the bright future of the Indian market.”

The marathon will also be available for viewers on the leading OTT platforms like Zee5, MX Player, JioTV, Tata Play, and YouTube.

Secureye caters to the top brands from the Automobile sector, Education sector, Hospital & Healthcare, Hospitality & Hotels, Govt organisations, and many more. Indian Army, CRPF, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), Ministry of Mines, Income Tax Department, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, AIIMS, Max Healthcare, HCL, DLF, Delta Group, Jaypee Group, L&T, ZEE TV, Bharti Infratel.

