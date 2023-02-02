Secureye Launches Ad Commercials on India's Top News Channels: AajTak, IndiaTv, NDTV, NDTv 24x7

- Advertisement - -

Secureye has launches its Ad commercials on India’s top news channels— AajTak, IndiaTv, NDTV, NDTv 24×7. In this commercial, the lead role is played by Shahbaz Khan, a very well-known and finest actor of Indian Film Industry. This Ad commercial will give a boost to the BRAND and sales as well.

The purpose of Ad Commercial is to promote products and services to the public. This Ad commercial will build trust with consumers, boosts sales, get the reach to vast audience, help to stand out from the competition.

Secureye is one of the leading brands in the industry for the last 2 decades in the field of security products. They are experts in providing cutting edge technology in the security & surveillance domain. Their product ranges from CCTV cameras to Biometrics Attendance System and Entrance Security products to Access Control systems.

One of the leading global brands, Secureye has an enormous and varied product-range that covers wide applications across the security-spectrum. Analog CCTV Cameras Security, IP CCTV Cameras, Biometric Attendance System, Biometric Devices,Access Control Systems, Residential and Hotel Locks, Electromagnetic Locks, Video Door Phones, Turnstiles & BoomBarriers, RFID Cards & Tags, Intrusion Alarm System etc., an array of security and surveillance products and paraphernalia are manufactured and fashioned by Secureye with the desired measures of excellence. Rest assured, each and every product here spells quality, suitability, and reliability.

Secureye has established the network for after-sales service & support all over the distribution channel. The qualified and experienced service experts provide the quickest and best service to you. Moreover, Secureye has been conducting training for after-sales service engineers through regular training in the place of overseas partners. Headquarter of Secureye also provide after-sales service training to buyers all over the world. Secureye also provides service with customized features and offers professional security and surveillance system solutions to meet various customers’ demands.

Secureye have passed ISO:9001 quality management system certification, BIS – Indian Standard Certification and some international certifications such as ROHS, CE, FCC. Our products with high credit are sold in Europe, America, Japan as well as Taiwan and are widely used in many fields such as Banking, Public Security, Energy Resources, Intelligent-Building and Intelligent – Transportation.

