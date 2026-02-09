Secureye introduces SC-IPVD-FO Villa Outdoor Station for smart and secure residential entry

- Advertisement -

Secureye, a trusted provider of security and surveillance solutions, has introduced “SC-IPVD-FO Villa Outdoor Station”, one-of-a-kind IP video door phone solutions for independent homes and villa communities.

The SC-IPVD-FO has been developed for outdoor installation in residential settings where visitor communication and access control need to work seamlessly. The unit supports video intercom, security alerts and basic surveillance. It can connect with associated indoor stations or mobile applications over Wi-Fi or Power over Ethernet (PoE). A built-in IC card reader allows controlled access, while infrared lighting improves visibility during low-light conditions. Designed for outdoor use, the device operates reliably across all weather conditions.

An important aspect of the SC-IPVD-FO is its ability to integrate easily into existing residential security setups. By supporting batch configuration and connectivity with indoor units and mobile apps, the device allows homeowners and integrators to manage access without complex installation or ongoing maintenance, making it suitable for both new villa projects and retrofit deployments.

Commenting on the product, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye said, “Villa residents increasingly look for entry systems that combine convenience with dependable security. The SC-IPVD-FO has been developed to support everyday access control and visitor management without adding operational complexity for homeowners.”

With over two decades of experience in security and surveillance, Secureye continues to develop locally supported solutions aligned with Indian operating conditions and the Government’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative.

