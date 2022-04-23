Secureye India showcased its wide range of products at the Bengal Global Trade Expo-2022.

- Advertisement -

Secureye, one of the leading brands in the industry for security products, displayed its latest launched and upcoming networking products at Bengal Trade Expo-2022, the largest East India Trade Expo, at Compass Tech Fair, Science City, Kolkata, from 20th to 24th April.

Secureye had a wide variety of product ranges like CCTV cameras, AHD cameras, IP cameras, 4G cameras, body-worn cameras, biometric attendance machines, door access control access through cards, fingerprints, passwords, Entrance Security like boom barrier & turnstile, Video Door Phone, Burglar Alarm system, Hotel Locks, Cctv Cable, Cat6 Cable, Poe switch, 4G routers, FTTH Fiber products like Epon, Xpon, OLT, Fiber Patch Cord.

Compass Tech Fair 2022, Kolkata is the platform that brings together the various distributors and traders and focuses on result-oriented community building for the welfare of its traders and their interests.

Mr. Atul Gupta (Director- Secureye India)

As Mr. Atul Gupta (Director- Secureye India) says, “We are experts in providing cutting-edge technology in the security and surveillance domain. This event, Compass Tech Fair, Science City, Kolkata, has given us the platform to showcase our products and network with traders. Our products range from closed-circuit cameras to biometrics and entrance security products to access control systems. “

Secureye products are sold with high credit and are sold in Europe, America, Japan, as well as Taiwan and are widely used in many fields such as banking, public security, energy resources, intelligent building, and intelligent transportation.

