Secureye felicitates winners of Secondary Partners Scheme in Odisha

- Advertisement -

Secureye hosted a motivating Secondary Partners Meet in Puri, Odisha. Among those present were over 46 winners of Secureye’s Secondary Partners Scheme. Making the event a resounding success, over 102 distinguished guests, including notable dignitaries from the city, along with the Secureye team, actively participated in the event.

The three-day, two-night celebration was a gala occasion with families enjoying the festivities. The event included a city tour and felicitation ceremony, with winners receiving mementos. The city tour featured visits to Wonder Water World, Konark Temple, and the Jagannath Temple.

Secureye, a premium brand of Fortune Marketing, offers a wide range of security products including CCTV Cameras, Biometric Attendance Systems, Wireless Cameras, Wireless CCTV Kits, Access Control Systems, Entrance Products, Hotel Locks, Video Door Phones, IP Multidoor Phones for Apartments, Intrusion Alarm Systems, Thermal Monitoring Devices, Anti-Theft Solutions, Networking Accessories, Storage Devices, Cards, Smart Devices for Smart Homes, Fiber Products, and more.

Congratulating the winners, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to felicitate the winners of Secureye’s Secondary Partners Scheme in Odisha. Their outstanding performance is a testament to their hard work and dedication. While we congratulate the winners, we encourage all our partners to continue their exceptional work. The event was equally an important opportunity for us to strengthen our relationships with our valued partners.”

Secureye’s Secondary Partners Scheme was designed to recognize and reward the efforts of its partners across the country. By felicitating the winners in Odisha, Secureye aims to motivate and inspire its partners to continue their outstanding performance.

The event was not only a celebration of achievement but also a platform for networking and collaboration. It also witnessed engaging sessions and interactive discussions. Secureye’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships with its associates was evident all-throughout the event.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Secureye

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429