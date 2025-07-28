Secureye expands Wireless Camera Series with Smarter, Solar-Powered Surveillance Solutions

- Advertisement -

Secureye, a globally respected name in the security surveillance industry, has enhanced its product portfolio with the launch of its latest Wireless Camera Series. Designed to address the growing need for cable-free, intelligent, and eco-friendly surveillance, this range introduces a higher level of performance and flexibility into in-home, in-office, industrial and institutional applications.

The new Secureye Wireless Camera Series offers a wide range of models with advanced features that are fit for next-generation monitoring. The cameras provide 3MP high-definition sharpness, complemented by dual-lens setups in some models for a greater 350° pan and 150° tilt coverage to provide complete surveillance of larger areas.

Some of the notable features in the series include auto human tracking capabilities, which detect human motion in designated areas intelligently, and motion fencing, which allows users to designate their own areas for activity detection — both improving pro-active security management. The cameras are also equipped with 3D DNR (Dynamic Noise Reduction) for clearer, low-noise images under adverse lighting conditions. Designed to be durable and dependable for outdoor and remote use, all models feature IP66-rated weather-resistant cases with 4000V lightning protection, appropriate for harsh environmental conditions.

Power and connectivity are guaranteed via solar-powered operation and wireless 4G capability, with real-time monitoring independent of traditional power or hardwired internet connection. Additional features of the series include 10x digital zoom, two-way audio communication with built-in speakers, adaptive white light and IR LEDs for color and black & white nighttime vision, and remote viewing on Android, iOS, and PC platforms. The cameras are also capable of mounting options like ceiling, wall, and pole mounts to facilitate flexible deployment across diverse site conditions.

Its storage mechanisms are also very flexible, with TF cards going up to 256GB and optional cloud storage through a subscription. With ultra-low power consumption and extended standby performance, the Wireless Camera Series delivers reliable, round-the-clock security with minimal maintenance needs.

Sharing his thoughts on the new Wireless Camera Series, Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye said, “The Wireless Camera Series is an ideal response to modern surveillance needs, where mobility, reliability, and intelligence are equally critical. This range offers a highly adaptable and sustainable solution, particularly suited for areas where wiring is impractical or impossible.”

Compatible with Secureye’s Smart Client PC CMS software and the Secureye mobile apps, users can conveniently monitor, manage and control their security systems from virtually anywhere. With its growing pan-India footprint and expanding global presence, Secureye continues to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative. All products in the Wireless Camera Series are manufactured at the company’s modern Noida production unit, supported by dedicated R&D resources and a well-established service infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Secureye

