Secureye expands surveillance offering with innovative Network Video Recorders

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Secureye, a globally recognized leader in the security surveillance industry, has further strengthened its solid portfolio with an extensive line-up of next-generation Network Video Recorders (NVRs).

Designed to meet the evolving surveillance requirements of home, office, institutional facilities and small-sized businesses to big organizations Secureye’s NVR series provides smooth integration, smart storage, and fast video analytics. All these attributes make it an effective product for next-generation security solutions.

From compact 4-channel systems to corporate-level 80-channel recorders, Secureye’s NVRs are equipped with cutting-edge features like 4K output, S+265 video compression, smart IP camera support, and multi-HDD capabilities.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Secureye said, “Our latest NVR series not only delivers better video output, but also offers users scalability, remote monitoring, and real-time analytics on a range of applications. Secureye continues to lead with innovation by offering surveillance products tailored to modern security challenges.”

Secureye’s NVRs easily connect with the company’s broad IP and wireless camera, product offerings—providing end-to-end security solutions in sectors like banking, education, healthcare, and hospitality.

Among its NVR offerings, the feature-rich SP-R880 80CH NVR with up to 8 HDD support and smart VCA is intended for large installations like corporate campuses, hospitals, schools, and hotel groups. On the other hand, the feature-packed yet space-saving SP-R104 (4CH POE NVR) and SP-R105 (5CH NVR) versions bring plug-and-play easy setup for residential use and offices.

With a pan-India presence and expanding global footprint, Secureye stays true to its vision of offering Made-in-India solutions supported by global-level R&D and after-sales services. Secureye is one of the premium brands of Fortune Marketing.

Secureye wholeheartedly supports the “Make In India” initiative by developing products that increase the security and safety of the nation. With a core Data Centre in India and a manufacturing facility in Noida, the company demonstrates its commitment to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision of the Government of India and contributes to the development of a safer and more self-reliant nation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Secureye

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 92