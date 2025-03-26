Secureye elevates security standards with PHOENIX IP Camera Range

- Advertisement -

Secureye’s PHOENIX IP Camera Series has raised the bar in surveillance technology with their advanced features. Surpassing all expectations these cameras meet the diverse security requirements of both residential and commercial spaces.



The PHOENIX series includes models such as the ‘Phoenix Vivid Pro,’ ‘Phoenix Color Master,’ and ‘Phoenix Pro’. These models are available in resolutions ranging from 2MP to 8MP. Each model is designed to address specific surveillance requirements.



From indoor and outdoor security or night vision and wide-area coverage, the series promises seamless performance. These cameras have high-resolution imaging for crystal-clear footage. They are also equipped with AI-powered capabilities for smarter surveillance and analysis. Their panoramic view feature ensures comprehensive monitoring, while specialised solutions such as auto-tracking, white light illumination, and PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) functionality enhance coverage and efficiency.



Secureye supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative as many of its products are designed and manufactured in India. It also reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and the growth of the Indian economy.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director of Secureye

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director of Secureye said, “The PHOENIX IP Camera Series reflects Secureye’s commitment to driving innovation in the security industry. With cutting-edge features and smart capabilities, the PHOENIX series empowers our customers with enhanced surveillance and peace of mind.”

The PHOENIX IP Camera Series is available through Secureye’s authorised dealers and distributors across India, as well as on the Secureye website, besides Amazon and the Government e-Marketplace (GEM). All these models come with a standard warranty that ranges from 1 to 3 years. Hence, the customers can be assured of peace of mind with every purchase.

Thus, the PHOENIX IP Camera Series represents a significant step in Secureye’s journey to transform surveillance with innovative technology and unmatched reliability.

