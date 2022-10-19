Secureye Conducts Partner Technical Training Event in Chennai in a Grand Way

- Advertisement - -

Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd organized a partner technical training program for its one of the most prestigious brands – Secureye on 18th Oct 2022 at Hotel Fortel, Egmore, Chennai. The event started at 10 AM and ended at 6 PM. During the event, Mr. Vikas Sharma (National Head – Secureye) detailed how the Secureye’s became a successful brand and gave an overview of the Fortune’s make in India initiatives for Secureye range of products. He also had one-to-one Interactive sessions with the partners and resolved all their queries related to the products and customer support. A New range of digital locks (S-FFL1000 & S-FDL500) are also launched for Tamil Nadu market in this event. These digital locks have password, fingerprint and card options for unlocking and in S-FFL1000, one can get face unlock as well and the owner can operate this lock from anywhere in the world thru mobile app. This lock has a backside screen and a front bell thru which you may view the person standing outside. This is the first of its kind digital lock in the industry. Mr. Yash Gupta (Dy Manager – R&D) gave live demo and answered all technical queries of the partners. Mr. Ranjith (Manager – Sales ROTN) thanked every partner for sparing their valuable time to make the event successful. The event also included a delicious lunch for the partners.

