Wednesday, October 19, 2022
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Secureye Conducts Partner Technical Training Event in Chennai in a Grand Way

By NCN News Network
0
242
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd organized a partner technical training program for its one of the most prestigious brands – Secureye on 18th Oct 2022 at Hotel Fortel, Egmore, Chennai. The event started at 10 AM and ended at 6 PM. During the event, Mr. Vikas Sharma (National Head – Secureye) detailed how the Secureye’s became a successful brand and gave an overview of the Fortune’s make in India initiatives for Secureye range of products. He also had one-to-one Interactive sessions with the partners and resolved all their queries related to the products and customer support. A New range of digital locks (S-FFL1000 & S-FDL500) are also launched for Tamil Nadu market in this event. These digital locks have password, fingerprint and card options for unlocking and in S-FFL1000, one can get face unlock as well and the owner can operate this lock from anywhere in the world thru mobile app. This lock has a backside screen and a front bell thru which you may view the person standing outside. This is the first of its kind digital lock in the industry. Mr. Yash Gupta (Dy Manager – R&D) gave live demo and answered all technical queries of the partners. Mr. Ranjith (Manager – Sales ROTN) thanked every partner for sparing their valuable time to make the event successful. The event also included a delicious lunch for the partners.

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kingston Releases Kingston FURY Special Edition RGB DDR4 to Celebrate Its 35th Anniversary
Next article
Lenovo Global IT Ramps Up HR Digital Transformation with UiPath Automation Technologies Globally
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative