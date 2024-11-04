Securenet Leading the Way in Ethical Security Solutions with Lifetime Warranty Cables for a Safer India

- Advertisement -

Securenet Technologies Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Prayagraj with branches in Delhi and Lucknow, specializes in manufacturing India’s only CAT6 cables, CCTV cables, and power supplies with lifetime warranties.

In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Shiv Shankar Singh, MD, Securenet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. shares insights into the company’s journey, mission, and commitment to ethical security solutions.

Can you share the story behind Securenet Technologies?

We began our journey in Prayagraj and grew our brand nationally. The inspiration was simple: addressing a crucial problem. Today, security is more vital than ever, given the evolving dynamics of families and society. Our tagline reflects this: If you are safe, then the country is safe. Back in 2017, we noticed the gradual growth of the surveillance industry. There were few brands focusing on reliable camera technology, especially in the essential area of CCTV cables. People underestimated the importance of quality cables, but we knew poor cabling could compromise security.

What specific challenges did you identify in the market, and how did Securenet address them?

We recognized that the industry was evolving from TV lines to megapixel and IP technologies. Customers needed to consider camera quantity, clarity, and distance. Reliable cables are fundamental for optimal security camera performance. We took it upon ourselves to develop cables meeting all necessary specifications. Our dedication has led to extensive support across India. Today, we operate in 12 to 13 states through authorized channel partners. We don’t just sell; we also emphasize ethics and values, aiming to educate over 300,000 retailers and distributors about our commitment to quality and ethical business practices.

Can you tell us more about your distribution model and the importance of ethics in your business?

Our distribution model is unique. We establish exclusive partnerships, ensuring that a state or city has only one authorized distributor unless an existing one cannot operate. This exclusivity demonstrates our commitment to ethics and values, which come before business. With 27 years in the IT industry, I’ve seen many compromise on ethics. We stand apart by prioritizing integrity. Our product line includes nearly 200 products across 11 categories, from HD CCTV cables to a variety of CCTV cameras. Even as the market shifts to newer technology, we promise top-quality, innovative products.

How do you ensure the quality and reliability of your products, especially with your focus on advanced technology?

Quality is our top priority. We have a state-of-the-art factory in Roorkee, the largest facility for CCTV cables in India, equipped for mass production and OEM supply. Our research and development team continuously works to provide the best products, and we offer an unconditional warranty on all our items—even on cables, which is rare in the industry. Major global electrical brands don’t provide cable warranties, but we do. Our ethos is rooted in helping people and supporting India, which guides our business model.

What role do you see for Securenet Technologies in India’s growing market, and what is your vision for the future?

India is an emerging global leader. Our economy has grown immensely since 1947, and by 2034, we are projected to reach an $8 trillion GDP. There is massive potential in manufacturing and job creation. We are committed to contributing to this growth by continuing to deliver high-quality, innovative products that outperform the competition by 30-40%. We believe in investing in our community, our country, and our partners.

What message would you like to share with the people about security and the importance of surveillance?

Families today are getting smaller and more vulnerable. With rising security concerns, it is crucial to be vigilant. Installing and monitoring CCTV cameras in your homes is not just about personal safety but about national security. Remember, if you are secure, the country is secure. We owe it to ourselves and our nation to prioritize safety and act proactively.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Securenet

