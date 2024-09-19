Thursday, September 19, 2024
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Secure Your ASUS Zenbook S14 powered by Intel – Pre-Booking Starts Now in India

By NCN News Network
0
109
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

ASUS India introduces exciting pre-booking offers for its upcoming laptop, the all new Zenbook S14 2024, powered by Intel® Core Ultra processors (Series 2). The stylish new laptop is set to revolutionize the AI PC market with its stunning 14-inch OLED display and sleek design. To avail exclusive offers worth up to INR 17,398 for just INR 1, ASUS welcomes customers to pre-book the latest laptop starting today till 24th September. The offers include a 2 Year Additional Warranty, 3 Years Accidental Damage Protection, and branded earbuds. Customers can pre-book the much-awaited laptop from ASUS Exclusive stores, ASUS eShop, Amazon, or Flipkart, register their email to receive a unique coupon code, and pre-book on September 24th or before. The coupon code is redeemable within 15 days post the final purchase of the power-packed laptop.  

Visit – https://www.asus.com/in/content/pre-order-asus-laptops-2024 to pre-order your ASUS Zenbook S14.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 142
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NCoE for AVGC-XR promises to reshape India’s gaming sector similar to IITs & IIMs transforming engineering and management
Next article
India Mobile Congress 2024 announces impressive Artificial Intelligence lineup for Asia’s Premier Digital Technology Forum
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative