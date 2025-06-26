Secura Web – The Rising Indian Tech Company Powering Digital Growth Through ERP, Cybersecurity, and Smart Automation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As India’s digital economy expands, Secura Web Data Labs Pvt. Ltd. is emerging as a pioneering force building comprehensive, affordable, and secure software solutions for enterprises of all sizes. Headquartered in Bikaner, Rajasthan, this fast-growing tech company is enabling a digital leap for thousands of businesses with its wide-ranging suite of ERP systems, industry-specific software, cybersecurity tools, and marketing automation platforms.

Mr. Govind Purohit, Leading Director of Secura Web Data Labs

“We didn’t just build software—we built solutions that solve real problems for real businesses,” says Mr. Govind Purohit, Leading Director of Secura Web Data Labs. “From kirana stores to hospitals, restaurants to schools, we offer digital tools that are both simple and powerful.”

Secura Web Product Portfolio

Innovative Software Ecosystem for Modern Businesses

Driven by a strong vision, Secura Web delivers a diversified portfolio of intelligent, scalable, and user-centric software solutions. Each product is meticulously designed to address the unique operational challenges across industries, enabling digital transformation at the grassroots level.

Business ERP Solutions

Product Name Description Secura Web ERP Comprehensive online & offline GST billing ERP designed to streamline core business operations. Secura Web SmartED ERP solution crafted for schools and colleges—manages academics, fees, communication, and administration. Secura Web Restaurant Full-stack restaurant ERP for billing, KOT, inventory, and staff management. Secura Web Hotel ERP Simplifies hotel bookings, check-ins, housekeeping, and guest service management.

Industry-Specific Retail Software

Product Name Description Kirana Software Custom POS and billing system tailored for grocery and FMCG stores. Restaurant Software Streamlined ordering, billing, and customer experience tools for food service businesses. Hotel Software All-in-one software to manage hotel operations—from reservations to check-outs. E-Lab Software Laboratory ERP for pathology and diagnostic labs—enables digital test management and reporting. Medical Software Patient data, prescription, and inventory handling for clinics and small hospitals.

Digital Marketing & Automation Tools

Product Name Description WhatsApp Booster Send up to 100+ personalized messages per minute—no need to save contacts. Facebook Booster Post across multiple Facebook groups/pages with one click. Google Mapplus Extract geo-targeted business leads from Google Maps based on category and location. Secura Web Boosters Unified digital toolkit for increasing social media reach and brand engagement.

Cybersecurity & System Protection

Product Name Description Secura Web Total Security Advanced antivirus solution for real-time threat detection and device protection, optimized for Indian systems.

Healthcare Solutions

Product Name Description Secura Web ELabs Complete ERP for pathology labs and pharmacies—test logs, billing, inventory, and reporting.

Key Highlights Across All Products

Intuitive UI & UX

Tailored per industry need

Cloud, Web Based and Desktop compatible

Data privacy-first architecture

Real-time support and onboarding

Built in Bikaner. Designed for the World.

Despite its humble beginnings, Secura Web has already made an impact across India. What started as a local project is now serving hundreds of schools, hospitals, retail shops, and entrepreneurs across Rajasthan and beyond.

“We wanted to create a software ecosystem that an ordinary business owner can use without needing an IT degree,” Govind adds. “That’s why our tools are fast, light, and offer complete remote support.”

Future Plans: SaaS, AI, and India-First Innovation

With the launch of new SaaS platforms for jewelers, plans for AI-powered ERP enhancements, and advanced business intelligence tools in the pipeline, Secura Web is poised to become one of India’s most dynamic tech players.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Secura Web

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 239