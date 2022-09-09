Searce Sets Up State-of-the-Art ‘Center of Excellence’ and ‘Futurify Lab’ in Mumbai

- Advertisement - -

Searce, a modern technology consulting firm that empowers businesses to be future-ready announced the setting up of its first ‘futurify lab’ and ‘center of excellence’ in Mumbai. The center is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan which will help in nurturing quality tech talent and provide quality guidance to their clients who are looking to get future-ready by using the latest and various applications of technology. The company plans to build an agile and passionate team of professionals by rolling out plans to open more such centers across Mumbai and other parts of the country and increase its workforce to 2400 employees in the next two years.

Searce helps their clients tackle some of the complex challenges that can be addressed with the application of a host of technologies, such as – Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Augmented Reality, and more recently Metaverse. The new office is in Mumbai’s Kurla area and is specially designed to increase productivity and networking opportunities with its unique seating plan. Keeping in mind the changing work dynamics, the spaces are equipped to handle both in-person attendance and a hybrid working model for their employees.

Mr. Shashi Tripathi, Senior Director, searce

“We live by the motto of having customers for life, and meaningfully improving the life of every customer. Mumbai being the hub of opportunities, our presence here is pivotal to our business strategy. Having our Center of Excellence in this central location will help us connect with and address the needs of up-and-coming digital natives and facilitate regular in-person meet ups with our existing client-partners.” said Mr. Shashi Tripathi, Senior Director, Sales

The futurify lab and center will accommodate 185+ employees and will be the hub for Cloud Engineering and Data & Analytics solutions. Searce has witnessed accelerated growth in the past two years and has successfully doubled its headcount from 600 to 1200 employees. Over the next two years, Searce is looking at increasing its headcount to 2400 employees.

Mr. Nirav Goradia, Director, Searce Inc

Mr. Nirav Goradia, Director, Searce Inc commenting on the launch of the new space in Mumbai added, “At Searce our mission is to drive intelligent, impactful, and futuristic business outcomes for organizations everywhere. This innovation lab will double up and be the center for our futurify workshops, where we will co-design the digital roadmap for various industries ranging from BFSI to Retail. Our aim is to help our customers envision the future of their organization and then turn it into a reality.”

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Sekhar Mandapati, Director, Cloud Engineering, said, “To stay prepared for the future, you must be the future. The idea behind developing our center of excellence thrives on this. This dynamic landscape is a space to explore new ideas, opportunities, and innovations and is imperative in helping us further our mission of ‘solving for the better.’ This state-of-the-art workspace is our innovation hub where we will create futuristic cloud and data-driven solutions.”

As part of the expansion plan, Searce’s intends to open and expand several futurify labs across Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore in the near future. Globally, Searce’s is now established in 10+ countries across AMER, EMEA and APAC and ANZ.

