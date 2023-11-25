Seagate Unveils Cutting-Edge Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD for Enhanced Data Center Performance

- Advertisement - -

Seagate Technology Holdings plc has introduced its latest innovation, the Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), reinforcing its position as a global leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions. In collaboration with Phison, this new addition to the Seagate Nytro® drive portfolio is meticulously engineered to cater to the evolving needs of data centers, delivering an unparalleled combination of performance, low latency, power efficiency, and quality of service (QoS).

Designed to elevate QoS standards, the PCIe Gen 4 drive outshines its predecessors by achieving over ten times the bandwidth and doubling the throughput of SATA SSDs. The Seagate Nytro 4350 SSD tackles data bottlenecks with remarkable speeds, boasting up to 58K IOPS random write speeds and up to 800K IOPS random read speeds, ensuring consistent response times. Moreover, the drive maximizes computing power while minimizing energy consumption with its 3.3V power supply.

Crafted in an ultra-small M.2 2280 form factor, the Seagate Nytro 4350 offers up to 1.92TB capacity, specifically designed to handle enterprise workloads. Its robust construction enables it to deliver 1 drive write per day (DWPD) at an impressive 2 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF), enhancing endurance for sustained performance.

To safeguard against data loss during unexpected power failures, the Seagate Nytro 4350 SSD incorporates power loss data protection and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. The drive is compatible with Linux® and Microsoft® operating systems and features OCP NVMe SSD 2.0 Support1, facilitating seamless integration into OCP-compliant systems. With SMART thermal monitoring and end-to-end data protection, the drive ensures enterprise-grade reliability. Additionally, Seagate’s SeaTools drive management software simplifies the monitoring of drive health. Set to hit the market next month, the Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD promises to bring best-in-class performance to data centers, marking a significant leap forward in storage technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Seagate

