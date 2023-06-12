Seagate launches new Ultra Touch HDD made from at least 30% recycled materials

- Advertisement - -

Seagate® Technology Holdings plc introduced the latest Seagate Ultra Touch HDD that is designed with sustainability in mind. This latest addition to Seagate’s line of external backup storage drivesis created from 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight and features 100% recyclable packaging. Alongside its previously released premium brand LaCie Mobile Drive which is also manufactured with post-consumer recycled materials, the new Seagate Ultra Touch HDD is part of Seagate’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive, and ethical datasphere.

Inspired by the natural world, the Ultra Touch HDD feature soft tones and a smooth design. Available in two colour options — cloud white and pebble grey, it brings that feeling of nature to your workstation.

The Ultra Touch HDD comes with USB-C connectivity and are compatible with Windows PCs, Macs and Chromebooks so you can store media and documents universally regardless of the operating system. On top of that, the lightweight design allows for easy portability to work, school or on the go. The HDDs also come with a complimentary 6-Month Mylio Photos subscription and 6-Month Dropbox Backup Plan on top of the three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services that will help user defend against any potential data loss.

The new Ultra Touch HDDs are now available on Amazon for purchase with a range of capacity at 2TB INR 7,499, 4TB INR 10,499, and 5TB INR 12,999 respectively. Prices are inclusive of GST.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.