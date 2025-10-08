Seagate Diwali Promotions – Exclusive Offers on Amazon & Flipkart

- Advertisement -

With Diwali just around the corner, it is the perfect time to capture and preserve your most cherished memories. Seagate is excited to offer exclusive discounts on a wide range of portable and desktop hard drives during the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Festive Sale. From September 22 to October 20, end-users can enjoy savings of 10% to 30%, including bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

Highlights of the Festive Offers Include:

On Amazon’s Great Indian Festival:

Seagate One Touch External Hard Drive 2TB & 5TB

Combining style and portability, the Seagate One Touch External Hard Drive offers up to 5TB of storage. Ideal for backing up important files, photos, and videos, it features fast USB 3.0 transfer speeds, easy plug-and-play setup, and compatibility with both Windows and Mac.

Seagate Expansion Portable Hard Drive 4TB & 5TB

The Seagate Expansion portable hard drive provides reliable, portable storage with up to 5TB of capacity. Perfect for backing up photos, movies, and videos on the go, it features a simple plug-and-play setup, fast USB 3.0 speeds and is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook for a hassle-free experience.

Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive 20TB

Ideal for large digital collections, the Seagate Expansion desktop hard drive offers massive storage capacity, making it perfect for professionals, content creators, and anyone needing extra space for photos, videos, and projects. It features fast USB 3.0 connectivity and requires no additional software.

On Flipkart’s Big Billion Day:

Seagate Basic Portable Drive

The Seagate Basic Portable Hard Drive is a no-fuss, entry-level storage solution with up to 5TB of capacity. Designed for everyday use, it offers simple plug-and-play functionality and fast USB 3.0 transfer speeds. Compact and durable, it’s perfect for those looking to securely store and back up their files without the need for additional software or complex setup.

Seagate Expansion Desktop Drive 6TB

A great solution for adding extra storage to your computer. The Seagate Expansion Desktop Drive gives you more space to store files, photos, videos and documents. Set it up quickly and easily to free up space on your internal drive while keeping everything organized in one place.

Why Seagate?

Most Seagate drives come with a 3-year warranty and 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, ensuring your memories are always protected – from festive beginnings to lifelong recollections.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Seagate

