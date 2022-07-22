Friday, July 22, 2022
Schneider Electric Offers Compelling Discounts on ‘Wiser Smart Doorbell’ During the Amazon Prime Day sale

By NCN Online
Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy automation and management, is offering an irresistible sale on their Wiser Smart Doorbell during the Amazon Prime Sale starting July 23rd, 2022. Customers will receive over 60% discount.  

Controlled through an app, the Wiser Smart Doorbell enables a customer to answer their door from any part of the world, making it a truly smart device enhancing security and convenience for users. Offering a slew of features such as Infrared LEDs or night vision, the device allows users to view and record footage even at dim lighting. State of the art motion sensors support full HD resolution at zero subscription cost. The product also comes with 32 GB of storage space. 

 

