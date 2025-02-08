Savex Technologies Shines Bright with Dual Awards: Distributor of the Year Award & HPE Aruba Networking Distributor Excellence Award

- Advertisement -

Savex Technologies has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning two prestigious awards: the Distributor of the Year award and HPE Aruba Networking Distributor of the Yearfor FY 2024 award. This double victory underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to the excellence, strong partnerships, and ability to deliver exceptional value to the Indian market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Savex is a prominent ICT distributor in India with a network of 107 sales offices and 42 strategically located stocking points across the country. Known for its dedication to providing top-notch technological solutions, Savex has garnered the trust and support of its partners and customers, which has been pivotal in its continued success.

The company’s executive team expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated their commitment to driving innovation, growth, and success within the industry. “We are proud of this achievement, but this is just the beginning. We will continue to push the boundaries of excellence and strive to offer unparalleled solutions to our customers and partners,” stated Savex’s team.

These awards are not only a testament to Savex’s stellar performance but also reflect the trust and loyalty it has built within the technology ecosystem. As the company looks ahead, it is poised to further strengthen its position in the market, continuing to lead the way with cutting-edge solutions and a customer-first approach.

Savex looks forward to more success, innovation, and growth in the future. Congratulations, Savex, on an outstanding achievement!

