SAVEX Technologies is One of the Most Trusted and Biggest ICT Distributors in India

SAVEX Technologies Pvt Ltd is the 3rd largest ICT distributor in India with a large clientele of reputed OEMs. Headquartered in Mumbai, Savex has 107 sales offices and operates in 42 locations across the country, catering to over 12000 customers in over 750+ cities. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Atul Gaur, MD, SAVEX, shares the journey of their company, vision, mission, and their future course.

What is the focus area of Savex?

Savex works with the best breed of vendors to deliver innovative solutions for its partners and customers. The main focus areas of Savex have been B2B & B2C. In B2C, today, e-commerce is playing a big role as brands and distributors want to reach the consumers quickly and straightly and SAVEX has always been the first mover in this area. In the B2B space, we find a huge demand for virtualization, cloud solutions, security & surveillance, medical, and computer storage solutions. We are building expertise in these areas to add value to the channel and OEMs. SAVEX is unique compared to other distribution companies in the country and our partners are very happy to work with us. Another focus area of the company is in infrastructure & IKNL. We are also planning to launch mobile-enabled commerce services to help the partners to place the orders from anywhere & deliver anywhere. As for overseas markets, our focus area is on SAARC region, but we also cater to some MNCs who need deliveries to overseas countries like Germany, USA, etc.

What opportunities do you see in the distribution business?

We are a highly focused organization that makes priorities clear and go deep into every aspect of the business. One of the key opportunities which we see in the market is VAP commerce which includes video conferencing. We are also focusing on expanding into Security and smartwatch segments. We are considering getting into the consulting business for which we are still in the planning stage. Savex also deals with selling drones currently.

What changes have you seen in the distribution business? How does Savex educate its channel partners?

Today, e-commerce and other virtual solutions have completely changed the market scenario and the working atmosphere. Regarding training partners, we provide regular certification courses to our partners and give a complete overview of Savex’s pan Indian business operations so that partners can understand the our company, handle even complicated situations effectively and offer best post-sale support to the clients. We make sure that partners are diligently trained in the areas they are dealing in so that they get enough business to support themselves and the support Savex.

What message would you like to give to the partners?

My message is to the partners is they should attend the technology sessions and keep themselves updated with the latest trends and technologies in the market. For the growth of business, each partner needs to widen his horizon by gaining new knowledge and acquiring fresh skillsets in his specific area of interest. Savex believes in long-term relationships and is known for its trust and integrity in the market. Savex enjoys working very closely with the vendors and partners and is always open to receive calls and interact regarding any challenge or new opportunities.

