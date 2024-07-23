Savex Technologies Hosts Leadership Connect 2024 in New Delhi

- Advertisement -

Savex Technologies successfully organized its Leadership Connect 2024 event in New Delhi, aimed at empowering and educating channel partners through in-depth discussions on growth opportunities, product innovation, and future strategies. The event featured key insights from prominent Savex leaders, including Mr. Anil Jagassia (Chairman), Mr. Jayant Garodia (MD), and Mr. Atul Gaur (Director). Additionally, Mr. Satish Arora (Senior GM – Sales and Operations), was present, contributing to the discussions.

The Leadership Connect served as a platform for Savex to reconnect with its long-standing partners, showcase new initiatives, and express gratitude for their support over the years. Mr. Anil Jagassia emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining a ‘win-win’ partnership philosophy and highlighted Savex’s dedication to clean, honest, and ethical business practices.

Mr. Jayant Garodia underscored India’s potential as a growth hub, particularly with government initiatives like Digital India and the burgeoning AI market. He urged partners to seize the opportunities presented by these trends for growth over the next 15-20 years.

Mr. Atul Gaur spoke about Savex’s strategic focus on enhancing partner relationships and driving mutual success. He noted that Savex is investing heavily in technology, including cloud services and AI, to support partners with comprehensive pre-sales and post-sales assistance. Mr. Gaur also highlighted Savex’s innovative financial support structures, designed to assist partners with complex projects and long payment terms through dedicated finance desks and partnerships with banks and financial institutions.

The event was marked by strong personal and professional bonds between Savex and its partners, reflecting the company’s commitment to fostering long-term, successful relationships. The positive feedback and warm interactions underscored the effectiveness of the Leadership Connect in reinforcing these connections and exploring new growth avenues.

Overall, Leadership Connect 2024 not only celebrated Savex’s achievements but also set a forward-looking agenda for future collaborations and growth in the dynamic IT landscape.

