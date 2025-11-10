Savex Technologies Collaborates with Vast Data to Deliver AI-Ready Infrastructure for Indian Businesses

- Advertisement -

Savex Technologies, one of India’s largest ICT distributors, announces the expansion of its AI solutions portfolio with the integration of the VAST AI Operating System (AI OS) from VAST Data, the AI Operating System company. This move enables Savex to deliver advanced AI infrastructure solutions to partners and enterprises across India, helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and unlock new value from their data.

As organizations across industries adopt AI to improve efficiency and gain real-time insights, scalable data infrastructure has become critical for businesses. By aligning with the VAST AI OS—a platform that includes services such as the VAST DataStore, VAST DataBase, VAST DataEngine, and VAST DataSpace—Savex is equipping its partners and customers with the foundational capabilities needed to power next-generation AI workloads and data-centric operations.

“Savex is proud to join hands with VAST Data, whose solutions are at the forefront of powering AI workloads and data-driven enterprises globally,” said Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director, Savex Technologies. “By offering the VAST AI OS as part of our solutions stack, we are enabling our partner ecosystem to deliver high-performance, scalable infrastructure that drives faster insights and tangible business outcomes.”

Savex will support its reseller and system integrator community with enablement programs, pre-sales expertise, and customer engagement initiatives to ensure seamless adoption of these solutions. With its vast distribution network across India, Savex is well-positioned to deliver the benefits of the VAST AI OS to enterprises of all sizes.

“VAST Data’s AI Operating System is enabling organizations to reimagine what’s possible with intelligent systems and data-centric infrastructure,” said Ms. Joanne Ong, Channel Director, APJ, VAST Data. “Together with Savex, we are helping customers in India accelerate time-to-insight, streamline data pipelines, and unlock new value from their data.”

