Thursday, March 10, 2022
Savex Technologies Celebrates Women’s Day by virtual webinar with Women Channel partners

By NCN Online
Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, one of the largest Information and Communication Technology Distributor in India, had organised a virtual webinar with the women partners of channel echo system on March 8th.

Mr. Jayant Goradia, MD & CEO- Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Mr. Jayant Goradia, MD & CEO- Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd

The keynote was addressed by Mr. Jayant Goradia, MD & CEO- Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Present at the webinar were women leaders like- Ms. Subha Chandrashekhar, Country Manager Marketing, Aruba, Mrs. Anjalai Joneja Amar- VP & Country Head, Tableau, Dr Divya Sharma, Physiotherapist, TedEx speaker Capt Sneha Sharma, woman racer and sailor.

Mr. Goradia talked about how women nowadays are playing an important role in both family and profession. He stressed on the fact that the aim of the initiative was to bring across the experiences of the women from various facets of life.

In the event the owners & HOD of various organisations across India were a part of the event. The main aim of this initiative was to create a platform for the young women achievers to share their thoughts on how they will shape their own future.

Mr. Goradia says, “We at Savex always are very much inclined towards women empowerment. We are one of the only few companies which have organised this webinar on Women’s Day to boost the women partners and create a platform for the women leader partners to share their thoughts and experiences. “ This event was successful and very inspiring event for Savex.

