Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Savex teams with Okta to accelerate adoption of digital identity in India

By NCN News Network
0
136
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Savex Technologies, India’s third-largest information and communication technology distributor, announced that it is teaming up with Okta, the leading independent provider of cloud-based digital identity solutions.

Savex will market, sell, and support the complete range of Okta identity and access management solutions through its ecosystem of channel partners. This includes:

  • The Okta Workforce Identity Cloud secures the identity of everyone in a digital ecosystem so they have the freedom to safely use any technology, anywhere. The identity and access management (IAM) solution provides easy, secure access to applications for employees, contractors, and partners.
  • The Okta Customer Identity Cloud helps companies give consumers access to their digital properties. The customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution help companies build strong digital relationships, keeps users’ clicks safe, and frees up developers’ time for other projects.
Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director of Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director of Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director of Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that Savex Technologies has been appointed as a distributor for Okta in India. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, merging Okta’s cutting-edge identity and access management solutions with Savex Technologies’ extensive reach and expertise in the Indian market.”

Today’s partnership announcement follows the establishment of Okta’s office and its Global Innovation Center in Bangalore last year.

Mr. Atul Agarwal, Regional Vice President of Okta India
Mr. Atul Agarwal, Regional Vice President of Okta India

Mr. Atul Agarwal, Regional Vice President of Okta India said, “Identity sits at the intersection of cloud, digital transformation, and cybersecurity – making it a natural fit for the Indian market. Savex Technologies’ extensive experience in the region and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner as we help organizations navigate the complexities of identity in an increasingly digital world.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE /  Savex Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 152
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sophos Partners with Tenable to Launch New Sophos Managed Risk Service
Next article
Secure Your Celebrations – EZVIZ’s Top Picks for Eid Festival Security
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative