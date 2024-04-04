Savex teams with Okta to accelerate adoption of digital identity in India

- Advertisement -

Savex Technologies, India’s third-largest information and communication technology distributor, announced that it is teaming up with Okta, the leading independent provider of cloud-based digital identity solutions.

Savex will market, sell, and support the complete range of Okta identity and access management solutions through its ecosystem of channel partners. This includes:

The Okta Workforce Identity Cloud secures the identity of everyone in a digital ecosystem so they have the freedom to safely use any technology, anywhere. The identity and access management (IAM) solution provides easy, secure access to applications for employees, contractors, and partners.

The Okta Customer Identity Cloud helps companies give consumers access to their digital properties. The customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution help companies build strong digital relationships, keeps users’ clicks safe, and frees up developers’ time for other projects.

Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director of Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that Savex Technologies has been appointed as a distributor for Okta in India. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, merging Okta’s cutting-edge identity and access management solutions with Savex Technologies’ extensive reach and expertise in the Indian market.”

Today’s partnership announcement follows the establishment of Okta’s office and its Global Innovation Center in Bangalore last year.

Mr. Atul Agarwal, Regional Vice President of Okta India said, “Identity sits at the intersection of cloud, digital transformation, and cybersecurity – making it a natural fit for the Indian market. Savex Technologies’ extensive experience in the region and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner as we help organizations navigate the complexities of identity in an increasingly digital world.”

