Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Savex Announces Strategic Partnership with Liongard to Expand IT Automation and Cybersecurity Capabilities in India

By NCN News Network
Savex Technologies, announces a strategic partnership with Liongard, a global leader in AI-powered asset intelligence. Through this collaboration, Savex will distribute Liongard to organizations across India gain enhanced visibility, automation, and resilience to strengthen the management and security of their IT environments.

Liongard’splatform provides continuous visibility into IT environments by automatically discovering assets, tracking configuration changes, and identifying potential security gaps. By integrating automation with cybersecurity intelligence, Liongard empowers IT teams and managed service providers to move from reactive operations to proactive risk management.

Mr. Vivek Anand, Director of Sales, IMEA at Liongard
Mr. Vivek Anand, Director of Sales, IMEA at Liongard said, “This partnership opens a powerful opportunity to bring deeper visibility and intelligent automation to organizations across India. As environments grow more distributed and complex, having a clear, continuously accurate understanding of assets and configurations is foundational. Together, we are well positioned to support the next phase of IT and security maturity in the region.”

Savex Technologies, with its strong nationwide presence and deep relationships across enterprise and channel partners, will play a key role in expanding Liongard’s footprint in the Indian market. Savex will focus on enabling partners through technical training, go-to-market initiatives, and marketing programs to drive adoption across key industry verticals.

Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd
Mr. Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd. said, “India’s partner ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace, with enterprises looking for smarter ways to manage increasing IT complexity. Our partnership with Liongard underscores Savex Technologies’ commitment to delivering advanced automation and enhanced visibility solutions to enterprises and MSPs across India, empowering our partners to drive stronger outcomes and greater business value for their customers.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Savex

