Saves 85% Floor Space, BPE launches BPE Active Tile (65mm) – the World’s thinnest active tile solution for legacy data centres and telecom infrastructure

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Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE), India’s leading provider of technologically advanced power solutions, data centre solutions and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), launched their latest innovative product, the BPE Active Tile which is the world’s thinnest active tile solution for legacy data centres and telecom infrastructure. The tile if requires only 65 mm of space as compared to conventional active tiles that require nearly 450 millimetres floor depth.

Speaking on the launch of this product, Mr. A Prabhu, Executive Director – Technical (Global Operations), Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE), “Most legacy data centres were built decades ago for lower IT loads and traditional airflow patterns. But with continuous technology upgrades, racks were added haphazardly over time, leading to excessive cable congestion beneath the raised floor. These tiles are specially engineered for legacy data centres, telecom switching sites, regenerated sites, cable routing stations, and POP / POI infrastructure, BPE Active Tile delivers efficient cooling even in highly congested floor environments where traditional solutions cannot operate effectively. As India sees a long summer every year, along with average temperature increasing year-on-year the demand for such products will only increase.”

The latest design also features glow-in-the-dark identification stickers, enabling visibility and pathway guidance during low-light or emergency conditions. BPE Active Tile — transforming legacy data centres with intelligent, reliable, and energy-efficient airflow management.

In many facilities, high-density and low-density racks are placed together without proper airflow planning. Excess cable bunching blocks the path of cold air, creating hotspots, airflow imbalance, and air starvation near critical racks. BPE Active Tile intelligently manages airflow by pulling and directing cold air exactly where it is needed most, helping eliminate hotspots and improve air balancing across the data centre.

Cooling systems are one of the most critical components inside any data centre. However, most active cooling solutions across the industry still operate with a single fan and single power supply, creating a Single Point of Failure (SPOF).

BPE eliminates SPOF risk through multiple fan architecture and dual power supply redundancy, ensuring uninterrupted airflow and higher operational reliability for mission-critical environments. Built using reinforced fibre technology, BPE Active Tile is lightweight, non-conductive, and supports up to 1500 kilograms per square metre UDL load capacity, helping reduce flooring stress while maintaining structural strength.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BPE

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