Save big, store more – Western Digital announces massive discount on storage solutions this season sale

From personal memories to work documents, keeping it all safe and accessible is more important than ever. Keeping in line with that, Western Digital has announced attractive offers on its wide range of storage solutions. Starting September 27, during the Amazon Great Indian and Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, users can avail of up to 70% discount on Hard Disk Drives, Solid State Drives, Pen Drives, and memory cards.

This is a part of the brand’s ongoing month-long festive sale, making it the perfect time to grab the best deals. From lightning-fast SSDs to reliable portable hard drives, the offers are designed for every user.

40% off across all HDDs

65% off across memory cards

60% off across Pen Drive

70% off across SSDs and

Upto 60% off on internal SSDs

This also includes recently launched products and most loved products such as:

WD My Passport portable HDD

With up to 6TB* capacities now available for the WD My Passport Ultra hard drive, adventurers can store more and effortlessly back up digital memories. The My Passport Ultra™ drive is a trusted, portable storage solution, equipped with USB-C™ technology and a modern metal design. It is ready right out of the box and features a convenient, slim form factor that is easily transportable. Its password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption helps keep precious content safe and secure. The My Passport hard drives are available in a variety of different colors to suit any style.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™

The SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive provides a seamless way to transfer files between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, and USB Type-A devices. It offers a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface coupled with a read speed of up to 400 MB/s for quick file transfers. Plug it in, move files effortlessly, and capture all that you want without a worry in the world. This flash drive is available with up to 256GB* capacity and up to 1TB* capacity in black.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 is a portable, colorful SSD allows you to instantly capture and transfer content to your PC. With its IP65-rated resistance to water and dust, your mom can use it without worry. Its compact and lively design makes it an ideal accessory for her dynamic big fat celebrations. The SSD is equipped with fast NVMe technology, offering outstanding read and write speed up to 1050MB/s/1000MB/s, ensuring that she can capture every moment of the fun. With a generous capacity of up to 4TB, the drive is available in Black, Monterey, and Sky Blue.

Hurry, these deals won’t last long—make this festive season a storage extravaganza!

