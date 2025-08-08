Satya IT Fuels Geonix’s Growth Across Uttarakhand

- Advertisement -

Nestled between Himalayan Mountain peaks and picturesque landscapes – is a modern, progressive and commercially thriving city – Dehradun. It is here that Geonix’s state-wide Authorized Distributor, Satya IT Distribution Pvt Ltd, has made its mark as a distribution powerhouse. Since joining forces in the sacred land called ‘Devbhoomi’, Satya and Geonix have jointly seen remarkable regional growth, with a steadily rising sales trajectory. Their collaborative success has earned recognition and appreciation across the ICT dealer fraternity.

From Dehradun, Satya IT supplies Geonix products across the state, even to remote hamlets and small towns, in this heavily mountainous state. Satya IT Distribution Pvt Ltd deals in all major Geonix hardware, components, peripherals, mobility products and surveillance products, but seems to have a special penchant for Display Technologies.

Managing Director of Satya IT, Mr. Deeraj Singh

In an interaction with the Managing Director of Satya IT, Mr. Deeraj Singh explained, “We are proud to be the principal Geonix Distributor in Uttarakhand, and we are confident our mutually beneficial association will reach new heights in 2025. Recently we have enlarged our Geonix portfolio, stocking all major SKUs in depth, including many new products.”

Satya IT offers a comprehensive range of Geonix products, catering to the diverse needs of retailers and end-users alike — from storage solutions and networking gear to power cables and accessories. They seem to have a special penchant for LED Monitors, stocking all variants available from Geonix, from 15″ to 32″. Recently they have also begun working on the new Geonix Mobility range, which includes various converters. Compared to other Distribution partners, the staff of Satya IT are reputed to have deeper, more holistic, technical knowledge and product expertise; which they are more than willing to share with their dealer base.

Uttarakhand is economically on the rise, is diversifying beyond agriculture. White transitioning into a manufacturing and services-led economy, the state has maintained judicious fiscal management. While agriculture remains important, growth is increasingly coming from industry, infrastructure, green energy efforts, and start‑ups. A government initiative called Uttarakhand Venture Fund (UVF), is a Rs. 200 crore fund aimed at promoting growth-stage funding and private investment in startups. Satya IT and Geonix are poised to foster this growth trend by supplying high-quality and cutting-edge computer hardware and IT peripherals, which are built to boost efficiency and elevate corporate workflow.

Satya IT continues to be a key pillar in Geonix’s regional success story. The Geonix HO has reinforced its commitment to the territory by augmenting sales, service, and marketing support.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

