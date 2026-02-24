Satcom Infotech Signs Distribution Agreement with Aurva to Expand Data Security Across India

- Advertisement -

Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a leading value-added distributor in cybersecurity and networking solutions, announced a strategic distribution agreement with Aurva, a data-layer security platform focused on real-time database activity monitoring (DAM) and data protection.

With India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) raising expectations around accountability for personal data access and sharing, the partnership aims to help enterprises strengthen runtime visibility into sensitive data access and respond faster to risky behavior.

Under the agreement, Satcom will drive Aurva’s go-to-market expansion across India through its partner ecosystem, including channel enablement, technical training, joint marketing, and comprehensive pre- and post-sales support. Aurva’s offerings include real-time DAM, sensitive data discovery, and data flow monitoring to surface internal and third-party data sharing paths relevant to compliance and breach response. Aurva also offers an optional AI security add-on for visibility into LLM usage and agentic workflows (Shadow AI discovery and AI-BOM-style inventory).

Mr. Pratap Mondal, Growth Officer, Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. said, “DPDPA and sector regulators are pushing organizations to prove control over sensitive data access and sharing. Aurva’s real-time data-layer visibility is a strong fit for our channel ecosystem.”

Mr. Ninad Wirmalwar, Business Head and Data Protection Officer (DPO), Aurva added, “India is a strategic market for Aurva as enterprises modernize and regulatory expectations increase. With Satcom’s reach and execution, we can scale faster and help customers operationalize DAM and DPDPA-driven controls.”

With this alliance, Satcom Infotech aims to strengthen its market leadership in the cybersecurity distribution space while driving accelerated revenue growth for its channel partners. The partnership is expected to unlock new opportunities across enterprise, mid-market, and emerging digital-first businesses seeking robust cyber resilience.

