Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Partners with halofort to Strengthen Endpoint Management and Identity-Aware Security for Enterprises Across India

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Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading value-added distributors of cybersecurity and networking solutions, announced a strategic distribution partnership with halofort, a provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Zero Trust Security solutions. Through this collaboration, Satcom Infotech will expand the reach of the halofort. uemx platform across India, enabling enterprises to simplify endpoint operations while strengthening security, identity governance, and compliance.

As organizations accelerate digital transformation, adopt hybrid work models, and embrace cloud-first strategies, IT teams are under increasing pressure to manage a rapidly expanding endpoint landscape without compromising security or operational efficiency. At the same time, growing cyber threats and evolving regulatory requirements are driving demand for integrated platforms that combine endpoint management, identity protection, compliance, and Zero Trust security into a single solution.

The halofort.uemx platform addresses these challenges by bringing together four core capabilities within a unified architecture:

halo.mobil – Mobile Device Management (MDM)

– Mobile Device Management (MDM) halo.walix – Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

– Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) halo.ideon – Identity and Access Management (IAM)

– Identity and Access Management (IAM) halo.guard – Security, Compliance, and Zero Trust

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to manage, secure, and govern users, devices, applications, and access from a centralized platform. By eliminating fragmented point solutions, enterprises can simplify IT operations, automate compliance, strengthen identity-centric security, improve endpoint visibility, and accelerate Zero Trust adoption.

The partnership combines Satcom Infotech’s extensive cybersecurity distribution network, technical expertise, and partner ecosystem with halofort’s integrated halofort.uemx platform. Together, the two organizations aim to help channel partners, system integrators, and enterprises deliver modern endpoint management and identity-aware security solutions that address today’s evolving business and cybersecurity challenges while creating new growth opportunities across the Indian market.

Mr. Pratap Mondal, Chief Growth Officer, Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. said, “Organizations across India are actively looking for solutions that can simplify IT operations while strengthening security and compliance. We see a significant opportunity for our partners to address this demand through halofort’s innovative approach to Unified Endpoint Management and identity-aware security. This partnership not only expands our cybersecurity portfolio but also empowers our channel ecosystem with a differentiated solution that delivers measurable business and security outcomes for customers. We are excited to work closely with halofort to drive growth, create new opportunities, and accelerate market adoption across the region.”

Mr. Vipin Menon, Director – Enterprise Sales, halofort said, “India continues to be one of the most dynamic technology markets globally, with enterprises actively investing in modern workplace transformation and cybersecurity initiatives. Through our partnership with Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., we gain access to a highly experienced distribution network and a strong partner community that understands customer requirements and market dynamics. Together, we look forward to helping organizations simplify endpoint management, strengthen security controls, and accelerate their journey toward identity-driven Zero Trust architectures.”

As part of the collaboration, Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. will support halofort’s growth across India through partner recruitment, technical enablement programs, solution demonstrations, certification initiatives, joint marketing activities, and comprehensive pre-sales and post-sales support.

The alliance is expected to create new opportunities for channel partners serving enterprises across industries including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, government, and technology services, where endpoint visibility, compliance management, and identity security continue to be strategic priorities.

With the addition of halofort to its growing cybersecurity portfolio, Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. further strengthens its commitment to delivering innovative security technologies that help organizations manage modern IT environments with greater efficiency, security, and confidence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Satcom

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