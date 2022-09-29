SAP Labs India Partners with Capgemini in India to Launch Start-up Cohort 2022

- Advertisement - -

SAP Labs India, through its Start-up Studio, is partnering with Capgemini in India to create a deep engaging experience for ‘early stage’ and ‘growth stage’ enterprise SaaS companies in developing innovative solutions for customers globally. The Cohort program is specially designed to give burgeoning start-ups a platform to showcase their ideas and tap the large talent pool in India. This synergy will pave the way in creating value for all participants including clients, SAP, Capgemini and start-ups, crucial for a well-functioning ecosystem.

The Cohort 2022 program, launching on 29th September in Bengaluru, will see close to 25 curated start-ups participate in a 2-day kick-off event. The program will aid start-ups to tackle business challenges and respond to new growth opportunities. It will assist them to take their ideas to new, diverse markets and cater to wider audiences. The focus will be on building industry-specific solutions leveraging leading technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (IRPA), Industrial IoT & Analytics and Immersive Experience.

Cohort 2022 will help the start-ups to have a nuanced understanding of business issues by getting exposure to the real-world problems, their solutions can address. They will have access to the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) to build world-class sustainable and innovative solutions that will enable deeper integration into the SAP portfolio.

Mr. Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India, said, “Our partnership with SAP Labs India is part of the larger ecosystem design strategy of Capgemini in India. The objective of the program is to develop a vibrant start-up community to deliver value to clients by scaling innovative solutions. At Capgemini we are passionate about innovation and together with our clients and partners we leverage the latest technology to drive forward looking solutions that yield greater business impact. Our innovation ecosystem brings together technology, a network of B2B start-ups, and proven methodologies and services for driving tangible value.”

Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablemet said, “The Indian start-up community continues to disrupt the global product landscape and is well poised to become the world’s largest start-up ecosystem. Today, India’s innovation economy is fuelled by homegrown SaaS and deep-tech start-ups which are driving India’s TechAde and bringing the digital revolution to a grassroots level. Over the last 5 years, SAP Start-up Studio has been an enabler and accelerator for many of these Indian start-ups. The partnership with Capgemini will help us identify our latest cohort of visionary entrepreneurs and help take their disruptive products global with deep-tech expertise and innovative go-to market solutions.”



