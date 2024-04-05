SAP Labs India Collaborates with Akshadhaa Foundation to Boost Digital Learning for the Neurodiverse Community

- Advertisement -

SAP Labs India announced its collaboration with Akshadhaa Foundation to launch a digital learning program tailored to the needs of neurodivergent individuals, under its CSR initiative, Code Unnati. The program aims to create employment opportunities for the neurodiverse community by equipping them with not just technical skills, but also job-readiness skills necessary to pursue meaningful careers.

This digital learning program reaffirms SAP Labs India’s commitment to promoting skill development and employment equity, spearheading a movement towards a more inclusive workforce. Code Unnati serves the youth in the age group of 14-30 years, and provide them with skills, knowledge, and values for a rapidly changing world. This comprehensive skill set empowers youth for lifelong learning and success in an evolving global business landscape. With this, SAP aims to address income inequality by connecting beneficiaries to employment or entrepreneurship opportunities.

Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India; Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP

On the occasion, Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India; Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP said, “At SAP, our vision revolves around creating an inclusive future where everyone has equal access to opportunities and resources. We have several initiatives in place to empower neurodivergent community, and this partnership with Akshadhaa Foundation will help us further extend our efforts to the larger community. The digital learning program aims to unlock the full potential of neurodivergent talent by helping them break down employment barriers and enter the workforce. I am confident we will witness an organizational culture that not just empowers but celebrates all of us.”

Ms. Sumana Dutta, Founder & Executive Director, Akshadhaa Foundation

On the occasion, Ms. Sumana Dutta, Founder & Executive Director, Akshadhaa Foundation said, “The collaboration between SAP and Akshadhaa Foundation epitomizes the power of partnership in fostering inclusion and empowerment. By leveraging SAP’s expertise and Akshadhaa’s dedication, we are paving a path of opportunity for neurodivergent individuals, particularly those with autism, in the IT industry. Together, we are not only building skills but also breaking down barriers, ensuring that everyone has a chance to thrive and contribute meaningfully. We envision our partnership as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring others to join us in creating a more inclusive and equitable future.”

SAP’s dedication to the neurodiverse community extends beyond its organization to the larger ecosystem. In addition to its ‘Autism at Work’ program, which is aimed at recruiting and supporting neurodivergent individuals, particularly those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), it has also pioneered a network community of corporates to come together and advocate for neurodiverse employment. The ‘India Autism at Work Summit’ is one such initiative by SAP Labs India that aims to celebrate the success of neurodivergent individuals and create a collaboration platform for the community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SAP Labs India

