Santanu Sengupta Joins Zeron as President & Chief Growth & Strategy Officer

Mumbai based Zeron, a pioneering cybersecurity startup, innovating solutions to quantify cyber risks and fostering trust among stakeholders to make informed decisions, today announced the appointment of banking industry titan Santanu Sengupta as President & Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. Santanu’s arrival signifies a pivotal moment for Zeron, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of cybersecurity.

His focus will be on executing a multi-faceted growth strategy, encompassing- Strategic Expansion, Operational Scaling, Client Acquisition & Retention, Market Leadership and Revenue Growth.

Mr. Santanu’s unwavering commitment to innovation and risk management excellence aligns perfectly with Zeron’s mission to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape through data-driven insights. His expertise will be a significant catalyst in achieving this mission.

This appointment positions Zeron for a period of unprecedented growth. His strategic expertise, coupled with his proven track record of success, promises to make Zeron a true force to be reckoned with in the cybersecurity industry.

“I am incredibly excited to join Zeron at this critical juncture. Their pioneering approach to cyber risk quantification is fundamentally transforming how businesses manage their security posture. I am confident that my experience in the financial services industry can significantly contribute to Zeron achieving its ambitious growth goals and solidifying its position as a leader in the industry,” said Mr. Shantanu Sengupta, President & Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at Zeron.

Mr. Sanket Sarkar, Founder at Zeron adds, “We are deeply honoured to welcome Mr. Santanu to Zeron. His proven track record of success and profound understanding of the cybersecurity landscape combined with banking and financial services expertise make him an invaluable asset. We firmly believe his leadership will be instrumental in driving Zeron’s growth and shaping the future of cyber risk management.”

Santanu brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership capabilities, honed during his distinguished career at the helm of prominent financial institutions like Wells Fargo. As the former Managing Director & Regional Head of Wells Fargo Asia Pacific South, he spearheaded the development of a dominant regional presence. His unmatched strategic vision and ability to cultivate growth across diverse markets will be instrumental in propelling Zeron’s continued ascent.

At its core, Zeron is committed to bridging trust divides among stakeholders and empowering organizations to make well-informed cybersecurity decisions. This commitment ensures the effective protection of digital assets while adhering to industry regulations, ultimately fortifying overall cybersecurity resilience. Its pioneering solutions have earned commendation from a broad clientele across various regions, including Indonesia, Canada, Singapore, the UK, the Philippines, and beyond. Prominent clients encompass the Bureau of Immigration Philippines, Affin Bank, NTUC, Aditya Birla Capital, Bank Open, and many more.

