Sanjiv Krishen Won ‘The Leading Personality of ICT Industry’ Award and Iris Global Bagged ‘The Most Reliable ICT Distributor 2022’ Award at NCN-ICT Awards 2023

At a coveted glitzy IT event in a 5 star hotel at New Delhi hosting a gathering of over 300 top industry stakeholders consisting of IT consortiums, OEM brands, Partners and Associates, IT Veteran Mentor Tech Evangelist – Sanjiv Krishen was honored as the “The Leading Personality of ICT Industry for 2022” by a premier national ICT publication amidst a grandeur celebration.



Sanjiv has immensely contributed to the Indian IT Diaspora for over5 decades. As founder & chairman of Iris Group, he has been the driving force in transforming Iris into one of the Most Trusted & Preferred IT Distribution and Services Delivery Company of India. He has built an immaculate team, inculcated each with principles of unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction with quick response and sensitivity, unbridled passion to excel. Given the company seamless, strong business ethics and a transparent working culture that makes partners and associates feel comfortable dealing with them.



He propels untiringly to the Iris Group that include Iris Global Services, Iris Waves, Iris Rentals, Iris Financials and Iris Essentials.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Sanjiv Krishen said, “I am humbled by the honor bestowed upon me. This Industry has been my home for many years. My team and my efforts have been very reassuring for the ICT community. We area target oriented company and have been encouraging the partners channel ecosystem, having a friendly and transparent working. It helps partners and the channel community feels at ease”

“We deliver a wide range of products and have recently added Security and Telecom in our portfolio – that has an immediate good and long future.The partners must realize and make use the election year opportunity and come with their effort. My team is always willing to help them with appropriate credit and logistics to close deals”. Iris Global Services took “The Most Reliable ICT Distributor award for the year 2022” under the top achiever’s category.

