Sanjiv Krishen Delivers Transformational Master class at AAFT’s School of Digital Marketing

Recently recognized as the “IT Man of the Year,” Sanjiv Krishen, Founder Chairman of Iris Global Services, delivered a powerful industry master class at the AAFT School of Digital Marketing (SoDM), Noida.

Titled “The Entrepreneur’s Edge: Strategy, Storytelling and Surviving Failure” the session offered students a strategic blueprint shaped by decades of enterprise-building and a bold vision toward Rs 4,000 crore growth.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT

The event was graced by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT, whose inaugural address underscored the importance of entrepreneurial courage, innovation, and responsible leadership among young professionals.

His presence reinforced AAFT’s commitment to integrating academic excellence with real-world industry exposure.

In a candid and compelling keynote, Sanjiv moved beyond conventional success narratives to reveal the disciplined architecture behind sustainable growth.

He spoke of extended operational hours, infrastructure investments made ahead of guaranteed returns, national warehouse expansion, and rigorous inventory management—each element forming the backbone of Iris Global’s scalability.

“Vision must precede infrastructure, and targets must be treated as commitments, not aspirations,” Sanjiv emphasized, highlighting responsiveness, operational readiness, and reputation as key competitive differentiators. Growth, he noted, is never accidental—it is structured, measured, and relentlessly pursued.

A defining moment of the session was his perspective on failure. Rather than viewing setbacks as obstacles, Sanjiv described them as strategic teachers that strengthen institutions when converted into codified systems.

Resilience, he stressed, must be institutionalized through clarity, discipline and accountability.

He outlined four core entrepreneurial pillars: clarity of purpose, system-driven growth, reputation as enduring capital, and disciplined scalability.

The interactive Q&A saw enthusiastic student participation, reflecting sharp engagement with themes such as digital disruption and enterprise risk management. Faculty members praised the session for effectively bridging corporate realities with academic learning.

The master class concluded with a lasting message: entrepreneurship is not shaped by extraordinary circumstances, but by ordinary actions performed with extraordinary consistency.

Growth, Sanjiv affirmed, is the outcome of leadership, learning, discipline, and persistence, not luck.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

