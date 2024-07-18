Sanjib Sahoo, EVP & CDO, Ingram Micro, honoured with 2024 Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award

- Advertisement -

Amidst the grandeur of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament, global business and digital visionary Sanjib Sahoo was bestowed with the prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award last week at the World Leaders Summit, 2024, London.

The award has been established in honor of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India and a celebrated aerospace scientist. This annual award honors individuals who exemplify excellence in their fields and raise the spirits of society and the world’s economy.

Celebrated as one of the most influential business minds in the world, a top disrupter and digital visionary, Mr. Sahoo is the current EVP, Global Technology and Chief Digital Officer for global tech distribution titan Ingram Micro. In this role, Mr. Sahoo spearheads the company’s digital transformation and its journey to become a platform company through its AI-driven platform Xvantage, redefining distribution touching nearly 90 percent of the human population.

“I’m honored to receive the Dr. APJ Abdul Kamal Award and contribute in a meaningful and transformative way to the global technology industry’s growing success by modernizing the business of IT distribution,” said Mr. Sanjib Sahoo. “Thank you for this prestigious honor, and congrats to all who are being recognized and celebrated at this year’s 2024 ceremony for their respective contributions and successes.”

This award is a testament of Mr. Sahoo’s consistent contributions as a top technology disruptor and powerful inspiration for Indian startups, as well as technology and business leaders worldwide. His advocacy for embracing change and bringing the best of technology and business together to unlock a limitless future where corporations big and small can remain amazingly human yet become digitally savvy is a call to action that spans markets and redefines the experience for everyone.

The Award also recognises Mr. Sahoo’s relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries in technology advancement. Through his strategic foresight and innovative mindset, he continues to inspire peers, entrepreneurs, and aspiring professionals alike on their journey towards success.



In a world driven by rapid technological advancements, Sanjib Sahoo stands out as a beacon of innovation, embodying the spirit of creativity, perseverance, and transformative leadership that defines true industry trail blazers.

In addition to pioneering Ingram Micro’s experience-rich, AI-enabled, digital commerce platform, Mr. Sahoo, has introduced and advocated for new and compelling narratives and better practices within the global technology channel including “DigiOps,” “Digital Fitness,” and “Digital BMI.” These shared insights have helped to elevate industry standards and push innovation forward to challenge the limits of what’s possible.

Born in India, Mr. Sahoo’s focus on transformative business strategies brought him to the U.S. where he continued to advance his education and career. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Mr. Sahoo brings a unique combination of business acumen and technical prowess to the industries he disrupts and transforms. He holds several patents for technology and is an industry thought leader, contributor to Forbes Council and the Harvard Business Review, and has been published in Wired and featured as a TED speaker.

As such, Mr. Sahoo is rated as one of most influential business minds in the world and is renowned as a digital visionary and a driving force in the digital landscape. In recent years, he has earned many accolades including being named a Global Technology Icon.

He was also dubbed the “DigiGOAT” by CIOnews and hailed as the “Most Interesting Man in Tech” by Tech Whisperers. Fortune honored him as “Unstoppable” in the 2024 issue, placing him among the world’s most influential personalities alongside visionaries including Elon Musk.

