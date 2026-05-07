Sanjay Kumar Quits Elista, Rejoins OSCOO to Lead Storage Solutions Growth in India

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In a significant leadership development within the storage solutions segment, Mr. Sanjay Kumar has stepped down from his role as Director (Sales) – Storage Solutions at Elista and has rejoined OSCOO.

Mr. Kumar, a seasoned industry professional with over 27 years of experience in the IT flash storage space, had recently joined Elista to spearhead its entry into the storage solutions category. During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping the company’s initial strategy for this new vertical, aligning it with Elista’s broader growth and global expansion roadmap.

His return to OSCOO marks a homecoming of sorts, as he has previously contributed significantly to the company’s growth and market positioning. Known for his expertise in product sales, channel development, and market expansion, Mr. Kumar is expected to further strengthen OSCOO’s presence in the highly competitive storage solutions market.

While his exit marks a transition phase for Elista, the brand continues to stay committed to expanding its portfolio and strengthening its footprint in emerging product categories, including storage solutions.

Industry observers view this move as a strategic realignment, reflecting the dynamic nature of leadership roles in the fast-evolving technology and storage ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / OSCOO

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