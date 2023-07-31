Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of IESA to attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangam, 2023 as a panelist

- Advertisement - -

On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of National Education Policy, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), was invited by the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangam as a panelist for a session on ‘Creating a synergy between Education and Skilling future of work’. The two-day event will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and is expected to host over 150+ stalls exhibiting various education and skilling centric themes. Mr. Gupta will share his valuable insights and expertise that will contribute to the collective wisdom of the participants, helping them shaping the roadmap for a robust and future-ready skilling ecosystem in India. This is more relevant than ever due to technology transformation that India is going through wrt electronics and semiconductors ecosystem that is the top focus area for the country.



The grand event, to be held on 29th and 30th July 2023, is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to celebrate the significant milestones achieved through the implementation of National Education Policy, 2020, and to further enhance the vision of making India the skill capital of the world.



Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, IESA

Showing his gratitude towards the invitation, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, IESA commented, “Education and skilling are the cornerstones of a prosperous nation. I am honored to be part of the panel discussion, where I will share insights to shape India’s future-ready skilling ecosystem. The 3rd anniversary of National Education Policy is a momentous occasion, and I commend the joint efforts of MoE and MSDE in making India the skill capital of the world.”

This event will also incorporate activities like cultural programmes by students, play-based activities related to NEL, demonstration pavilion, interactive areas, etc. The event promises to be a watershed moment for India’s education and skilling landscape.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.