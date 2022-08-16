Sangam CRM Marks its 23rd Anniversary with the ‘Ghar Ghar CRM’ Scheme

- Advertisement - -

Sangam CRM celebrated its 23rd anniversary on 15th August with great enthusiasm. To mark this occasion, Ejnay will be launching ‘Ghar Ghar CRM’ scheme in the next 10 days that will provide free CRM for up to 10 users.

Sangam CRM, one of the products of ENJAY IT solutions Ltd, is the best CRM software in India for marketing, sales & helpdesk CRM. Enjay designs solutions for Indian people with Indian mindsets and habits. Boost your sales and customer experience with scalable, flexible, and powerful (Cloud+Mobile) CRM solutions for Marketing, Sales, and Helpdesk.

The scheme has hidden costs or T&C; it is just simple free CRM. Enjay is a technology company helping small businesses grow big and the big businesses grow bigger. Enjay is known for its E-innovative solutions offerings for the SME market. Over India, over 100 companies started earning profit by becoming Enjay’s partners.

