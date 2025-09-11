Thursday, September 11, 2025
Sandisk’s WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD Now Available in India

Engineered to accelerate AI-enabled workflows, handle demanding productivity tasks, and streamline 4K and 8K video editing, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD delivers up to 30% higher performance over the previous generation.

Powered by SANDISK® BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND and enhanced with SANDISK nCache™ 4.0 technology, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD achieves read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s (1TB–2TB models). With storage capacities ranging from 500GB up to 4TB, this SSD ensures faster large-file transfers, improved responsiveness for heavy applications, and reliable performance for today’s data-intensive workloads.

Key Features of the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD include:

Highlights:

  • PCIe® Gen 4.0 performance with read speeds up to 7,100MB/s (1TB–2TB models), delivering up to 30% faster speeds vs. prior generation
  • Copy large files or project folders in blistering speeds thanks to the SANDISK® nCache™ 4.0 technology. 
  • SANDISK BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND technology for higher density and capacity
  • Capacities available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TBon M.2 2280 single-sided assembly
  • 5-year limited warranty
  • Free Acronis® True Image™ for Sandisk software download for seamless data migration
  • SANDISK Dashboard applicationfor health monitoring and firmware updates

Pricing and Availability

The WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD will be available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TBcapacities, with prices starting at INR 3,999 for the 500GB model. It will be available on shop.sandisk.com, Leading eCommerce sites and at an IT Store near you.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sandisk

