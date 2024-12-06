SanDisk’s Fast, Powerful 8TB Desktop SSD is Ideal for Content Creators and Business Professionals

- Advertisement -

The new SanDisk Desk Drive offers a complete desktop backup solution with up to 4x faster than a desktop HDD. Featuring the speed and reliability of an SSD, it provides content creators and business professionals an easy way to back up and access their high-resolution photos, videos and files quickly in a single, convenient location. With a massive capacity of up to 8 TB, it effortlessly stores photos, videos, music, and important documents, while read speeds up to 1000 MB/s ensure quick access to everything. It’s compact design fits naturally into any workspace and helps protect your content — all in one place. From photo and video pros to tech enthusiasts, there are a growing number of digital creators generating massive amounts of content who need flexible high-capacity storage solutions to do more, faster.

The key features of SanDisk Desk Drive:

• Capacity – 4TB and 8TB capacities for photo and video collections, CAD files or 3D renders, large AI-generated files, music libraries, important documents, and more. (1TB = 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual average user requirements could be much less).

• Performance – Faster content access, for even the heaviest files like 8K videos, with read speeds up to 1,000 MB/s– up to 4x faster than a desktop HDD.

• Backup – Quickly back up photos, videos, and files with SSD speeds using Apple Time Machine or make backups automatic with the included downloadable Acronis True Image for Western Digital backup software.

• Design – The compact, modern style, recognized as a 2024 Red Dot Design Award recipient, maximizes desk space and feels natural in any professional or home setting.

• Compatibility – Works with Windows or macOS out of the box with exFAT formatting, using the included USB Type-C cable.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SanDisk

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 152