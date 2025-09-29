Sandisk Introduces Creator Series in India to Empower Content Creators

- Advertisement -

Sandisk’s new Creator Series, a professional-grade range of storage solutions designed for today’s content creators, is now available in India. The new lineup includes a microSD™ card, a SD™ UHS-II Card, ultra-fast USB-C™ flash drives, a MagSafe®-compatible SSD for iPhone®, and Phone Drive offering broad device compatibility for Indian content creators.

The SANDISK® Creator Series delivers speed, reliability, and durability and is ideal for high-resolution video, generative AI projects, and fast-paced creative workflows. From recording 4K video to managing workflows or backing up large files, it helps creators capture, transfer, edit, and protect their work effortlessly. The new solutions come with complimentary trial Adobe® software membership, either three months of Adobe Lightroom® or one month of Adobe Creative Cloud®.

Mr. Subind Kumar, Country Manager and VP, Sandisk

“Today’s creators often juggle multiple devices and formats which can be a challenge. The SANDISK® Creator Series is designed to help creators elevate their workflow, helping them unleash their creativity and keep up their fast-paced, always-on lifestyle. These storage solutions empower creators by enabling them to push the boundaries of their art,” said Mr. Subind Kumar, Country Manager and VP, Sandisk.

SANDISK® Creator Phone SSD – Making creative production portable

Attaching easily with MagSafe®-compatible smartphones, the SANDISK® Creator Phone SSD gives a new meaning to on-the-go content creation. Tailored for iPhone® 15 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone® 16, this SSD supports Apple ProRes®2 4K recording at 60fps; for quick editing, save the content directly to this drive. Available in 1TB3 and 2TB3 capacities, it gives creators the space they need to capture, store, and edit more without compromise. Featuring a durable silicone shell, up to three-meter drop protection, and IP65 water and dust resistance4, this reliable and rugged drive lets you create wherever you are and whenever you want.

Prices start at Rs 10,999/-

SANDISK® Creator Creator Phone SSD is available on Amazon & flipkart

SANDISK® Creator microSD™ Card – Captures Vision in Stunning Detail

Bring vision to life with the SANDISK® Creator microSD™ UHS-I card with Adapter. Capture stunning 4K and 5.3K videos with ease using this high-performance memory card, offering up to 1TB3 of storage and fast read speeds up to 190MB/s*. Designed to handle tough conditions, it’s temperature-proof, drop-proof, and waterproof. The SANDISK® Creator microSD™ card is great for shooting on the go with a phone, drone, or action camera. Focus less on storage and more on chasing your next idea — whenever and wherever inspiration strikes.

It starts at Rs 1,809/-

SANDISK® Creator microSD™ Cardis available on Amazon

SANDISK® Creator SD UHS-II Card – Unlocks Professional-Grade Speed and Capacity

Elevate content with the SANDISK® Creator SD™ UHS-II Card — a high-performance memory card built for creators who demand professional-grade image and video capture with exceptional reliability. Designed for high-resolution cameras, it offers capacities up to 1TB and blazing transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s. Incredible for 6K video recording and large RAW file workflows, it also includes RescuePRO® Deluxe data recovery software to keep your content safe.

It starts at Rs 4,999/-

SANDISK® Creator SD UHS-II Cardis available on Amazon

SANDISK® Creator USB-C Flash Drive – Sleek Speed for Creators on the Move Amplify creative voice with the SANDISK® Creator USB-C™ Flash Drive that elevates every step of workflow. Offering high-speed transfers up to 400MB/s and up to 1TB capacity, this flash drive is custom designed with a sleek, fun aesthetic that coordinates perfectly with lifestyle. It’s perfect for quick and secure file transfers on compatible latest USB-C™ devices- computers, tablets, and smartphones.

It starts at Rs 2,029/-

SANDISK® Creator USB-C Flash Driveis available on Amazon

SANDISK® Creator Phone Drive – Multi-Device Creativity Simplified

Elevate your workflow with the SANDISK® Creator Phone Drive, built for creators who move seamlessly across devices. With dual Lightning and USB-C™ connectors, this compact drive makes it effortless to transfer, back up, and manage content between iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, and PCs. Offering up to 256GB of extra storage, it ensures you never run out of space for your photos, videos, and projects. Its bold, colorful, and durable metal design brings both reliability and style to your creative toolkit. Plus, enjoy three months of Adobe Lightroom included to refine your creative vision.

It starts at Rs 4,899 /-

SANDISK® Creator Phone Drive is available on Amazon

The SANDISK® Creator Series is designed to put creators in control of their every shot, every file transfer, every editing session, and every backup.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SANDISK

