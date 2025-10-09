Sandeep Kumar Arora Takes Helm as Soltrix Edge Pvt Ltd CEO – Aims for Growth in Technology & Electronics Sectors

- Advertisement -

Mr. Sandeep Kumar Arora, a multi-talented business leader with a proven track record of driving sales growth and leading high-performing teams across India’s technology and electronics sectors, has been appointed CEO, Soltrix Edge Pvt Ltd

As the Chief Executive Officer of Soltrix Edge Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sandeep Kumar Arora is responsible for steering the company’s strategic direction, driving business growth, and strengthening its position in the technology and electronics sectors. Leveraging his extensive industry experience and leadership acumen, he oversees operations, fosters innovation, and builds high-impact teams to deliver sustainable value.

Mr. Sandeep has more than 35 years of experience in corporate communications, business planning, client relationship management, and strategic leadership, he has consistently delivered measurable results in highly competitive industries. Notably, he has led business growth at Moser Baer India Ltd, ERD Technologies Pvt Ltd, Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd (HP Brand), and RX Infotech Pvt Ltd (Lapcare Brand), while managing pan-India operations. Sandeep’s expertise spans center operations, market expansion, and channel management, with a strong focus on optimizing inventory, streamlining processes, and strengthening channel engagement to maximize profit margins.

With his visionary approach, Soltrix is committed to delivering exceptional-quality products that set benchmarks in reliability and performance, while maintaining competitive pricing aligned with market standards.

As per Mr. Sandeep, “In my current role, I will play a key role in expanding Soltrix Edge Pvt Ltd’s market presence, enhancing customer engagement, and forging strategic partnerships. Guided by a growth-focused strategy, Soltrix strives to consistently exceed customer expectations through continuous innovation, operational excellence, and market-driven improvements and I would not leave any stone unturned in the despatch of my duties.”

Mr. Tushar Parashar, Co-Founder & Director, Soltrix Edge Pvt Ltd

Mr. Tushar Parashar, Co-Founder & Director, Soltrix Edge Pvt Ltd said, “Soltrix was born from a belief that quality can’t be outsourced. True excellence comes from those who build it, refine it, and live by it. Every Soltrix product is crafted in-house — not just to ensure perfection, but to create a standard of trust that defines who we are. Our vision is simple yet powerful: to make Soltrix a name synonymous with innovation, reliability, and pride in Indian engineering.”

