Samsung to Set Up 15 Premium Experience Stores Across India by 2023-End

Samsung has announced it will set up 15 premium experience stores across top metro cities in India by end of 2023, bringing in exciting new technology experiences for consumers and creating a benchmark in premium electronics retail in the country.

The new experience stores will come up at iconic locations across top metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Chandigarh.

These stores will showcase Samsung’s complete product ecosystem through exciting zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Smartphones, Audio, Gaming, Lifestyle Screens, Consumer Electronics, Home Theatre and Wearables, showcasing its multi-device connectivity with SmartThings.

The SmartThings zone will showcase how Samsung’s connected living ecosystem can create convenience for consumers in their daily lives.This includes highlighting how a smartphone, refrigerator, AC, home theatre, TV and other devices can connect to each other and provide convenience to consumers. The SmartThings zone will also include scenarios such as Work from Home to show how a Samsung monitor, laptop, tab and smartphone connect to improve productivity, or how you can switch on your ACs remotely so that the your home is cooled even before you reach, or even a home kitchen experience.

For young gaming enthusiasts, these experience stores will have dedicated gaming zoneswhere they can spend time on their favourite games. They can experience the power of Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones and Samsung’s premium Odyssey Ark gaming monitors as they play.

Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, D2C Business, Samsung India

“As a brand focused on ever evolving customer’s needs, we have seen that demand for our premium products has increased with nearly two thirds of ourconsumers choosing a premium device at our Samsung Experience Stores. To tap into this growing consumersdemand, we are setting up 15 Premium Experience Stores across India that will offer the widest portfolio of Samsung’s curated premium products as well as experiences such as our SmartThings ecosystem, Gaming, Lifestyle Screens, product customization,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, D2C Business, Samsung India.

“These products and experiences will not only provide our customers with an in-person, immersive look at Samsung technology but also help them engage with the brand more meaningfully,” he said.

Consumers, especially Gen Z and millennials, will have the opportunity to attend the many Galaxy Workshops and activities that will be organized at the premium experience stores as part of the Learn @ Samsung initiative.These Galaxy Workshops will be around photography, video-editing, gaming, music, coding, doodling, bakingand many other topics, helping young consumers pursue shared interests as well as learn about Samsung’s innovations and how to use their smartphones and other Samsung products more efficiently.

At the customization counter, young consumers can have a DIY smartphone cover customization experience using stickers and other accessories.

Samsung’s new premium experience stores will also offer a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform. With Store+, consumers can buy any Samsung product, from among 1,200 options across its portfolio, even if they are not available at the stores. Consumers can buy products using a Store+ digital catalogue and it is delivered directly to their home. Consumers can also access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan for Galaxy smartphones, tablets and smartwatches Samsung Care+ at the stores.

Consumers visiting the premium experience stores will also be able to get hassle-free aftersales service for their smartphones and book service calls for their consumer electronics products at home.

