Samsung to host live commerce of Smart Monitor M8 new Series on its Platform ‘Samsung Live’ starting April 28, 12:00 PM

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand will host a live commerce for the newly launched Smart Monitor M8 Series on Samsung Live, its live commerce platform starting April 28, 12:00 PM.

Samsung Live Offers for Smart Monitor –M8 Series

From April 28 to 30, 2023, consumers can purchase the advanced model of Samsung M8 and avail offers. Consumers purchasing the smart monitor during the live commerce will become eligible to avail an instant cart discount of INR 9,000/-

The Smart Monitor M8 Series belongs to the family of the world’s first smart monitors that offer a PC-less experience for seamless working, while also allowing users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV.

The advanced model of the smart monitor is equipped with a keyboard and mouse control that makes the content exploration easier for the user. There is a full and multi-view streaming and browsing feature that increases the productivity and product utility for the consumer. Equipped with an organic herringbone pattern that comes in 4 stylish colors – Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, Spring Green and ultra-slim – 11.39mm at its thinnest, M8 Series is the epitome of elegance.

The Smart Monitor M8 Series allows users to browse the web, edit documents and work on projects, all without requiring a separate PC to enable multitasking. With the new Workmode, users can also remotely access another PC, use Microsoft 365 programs, and even connect to Samsung mobile devices with Samsung DeX for seamless experiences.

Smart Monitor – M8 Series have been launched at a starting price of INR 53,999/-

