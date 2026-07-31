Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Selects Top 100 Young Innovators with over 50% Representing Tier 2 & Tier 3 Cities

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Samsung India announced the Top 100 teams selected for the fifth edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, the company’s flagship innovation programme that empowers young people to build technology-driven solutions for real-world challenges.

Chosen from thousands of applications received from across the country, the shortlisted teams represent a new generation of innovators solving problems that matter to their communities. Their ideas span artificial intelligence, healthcare, education, accessibility, sports and environmental sustainability, demonstrating how technology can improve everyday life.

As Samsung celebrates 30 years in India, the fifth edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is its biggest and most ambitious yet, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to nurturing India’s innovation ecosystem and empowering young people to contribute to the vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat.

Mr. Shubham Mukherjee, Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Samsung Southwest Asia

“Innovation has become India’s greatest renewable resource. Every year we see more young people using technology not simply to invent something new, but to solve problems that improve everyday life. Over half of this year’s Top 100 teams come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities, proving that talent is universal when opportunity is made accessible. As Samsung celebrates 30 years in India, we are proud to help create those opportunities and support the next generation of innovators building solutions for the nation and the world,” said Mr. Shubham Mukherjee, Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Innovation Across Bharat

This year’s Top 100 reflects the changing geography of innovation in India. Over half of the shortlisted teams come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, underscoring how talent and entrepreneurial ambition are flourishing far beyond the country’s largest metropolitan centres.

The cohort includes young innovators from Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana), Kaithal (Haryana), Sundargarh (Odisha), Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh), Buxar (Bihar), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Kamrup (Assam), alongside participants from India’s metropolitan regions. This growing diversity reflects Samsung’s belief that transformative ideas can emerge from anywhere when young people are given access to mentorship, technology and opportunity.

Ideas Built Around Real Problems

The Top 100 teams will develop innovative solutions across four themes – AI Living for India, Health and Education, Sport & Tech, and Environmental Sustainability, addressing real-world challenges through technology. Some of their ideas are highlighted below.

Themes Ideas AI Living for India AI-powered anonymous reporting platform for faster, safer crime and public safety reportingAI roadside assistance that diagnoses vehicle faults and connects users to verified mechanics instantlySmart wearable that converts text messages into tactile Braille for private, independent communication Health & Education AI that interprets emotional intensity and uncertainty for autistic individuals with alexithymia.AI wearable that predicts sensory meltdowns in autistic children before they occurAffordable solution that transforms any projector into an interactive smart classroom Sports & Tech AI-powered smart goggles that guide visually impaired swimmers safely to the pool wallAI coaching platform that translates spoken instructions into Indian Sign Language for deaf athletesWearable AI platform delivering real-time posture intelligence for precision sport athletes Environmental Sustainability Low-cost AI-powered early warning system for real-time landslide detectionAI satellite surveillance platform that detects

Turning Ideas into Impact

The Top 100 teams will now advance to the next phase of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow where they will receive mentoring from startup founders, industry experts and academic mentors from FITT-IIT Delhi to transform promising ideas into scalable innovations.

The Top 40 teams will progress to a 10-day Innovation Bootcamp, where they will receive intensive mentoring from startup founders and industry experts at FITT-IIT Delhi. They will also have an opportunity to visit Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi, Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore, Samsung R&D Institute India-Noida, Samsung Design Delhi and Samsung India Head Office in Gurugram.

Supporting Innovation Beyond the Competition

Each Top 100 team will receive a certificate recognizing its achievement.

The Top 40 teams will collectively receive INR 8 lakh along with the latest Samsung laptops for every team member to accelerate prototype development.

Top 20 teams will collectively receive INR 20 lakh for prototype enhancement, along with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones for every team member. They will then advance to Grand Finale, where they will present their final innovations before a distinguished jury comprising Samsung R&D leaders and industry experts.

During the Grand Finale, the programme will also feature two Community Choice Award carrying a cumulative cash prize of INR 2 lakh, and one Digital Impact Award carrying a cash prize of INR 50,000.

The four winning teams will collectively receive a INR 2 crore grant along with incubation support from FITT-IIT Delhi, enabling them to accelerate the development and commercialisation of their innovations.

Now in its fifth year in India, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has become one of the country’s largest youth innovation platforms, encouraging young people aged 14-22 years to combine creativity, technology and entrepreneurship to solve pressing societal challenges.

First launched in the US in 2010, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is now conducted in 68 countries, with more than three million young people having participated worldwide. The programme reflects Samsung’s global CSR vision, “Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People”, empowering young people through education, innovation and technology to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

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