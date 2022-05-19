‘Samsung Smart School’ Inaugurated at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Raipur, Strengthens Digital Learning for Students & Teachers

- Advertisement -

Samsung, India’s most admired brand, today inaugurated its flagship global citizenship program Samsung Smart School at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) school in Raipur, providing digital learning opportunities to students and helping improve their learning abilities. Samsung is also training teachers of the school to enhance their interactive teaching methods.

The Samsung Smart School program aims to create young leaders of tomorrow by giving less-privileged students in India access to the benefits of digital education and its own transformative innovations under Samsung’s vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’.

As part of the program, students of JNV Raipur will experience the latest digital learning infrastructure at the two smart classrooms that Samsung has set up in the school.

In the classrooms, an 85-inch Samsung Flip interactive digital board replaces the traditional blackboard, making it a more exciting and fun learning environment for students. Students can use the second Samsung Flip (55-inch) to participate in lectures, quizzes, classwork and project work and the 40 Samsung Galaxy Tabs in each classroom for self-study. In addition, the classrooms also have a printer, a server PC, a tablet charging station, and power backup.

At an event held with the students of JNV Raipur, the new Samsung Smart School was inaugurated by Mr. Sourabh Kumar, District Collector and VMC Chairman, Raipur, Mr. BC Sahu, Additional District Magistrate, Raipur, Ms. Shailaja Pathania, Chief Manager, CSR, Samsung India and Mr. Subhash Mahobia, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Raipur.

Mr. Subhash Mahobia, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Raipur

“We are delighted that JNV Raipur is part of the Samsung Smart School program, which is enabling digital education for students here. Students are excited to use the Samsung Smart School and we are seeing an improvement in their learning abilities. The teacher training module that is part of this program is also helping them explain complicated topics in an easy to understand visual format,” Mr. Subhash Mahobia, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Raipur.

Mr. Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

“Our global citizenship initiative Samsung Smart School is closely tied with India’s development agenda and we are implementing it in close partnership with the government to ensure less-privileged students across the country get access to the benefits of digital education. Samsung Smart School at JNV Raipur will equip students with digital learning and enhance the ability of teachers to use digital infrastructure. This program strengthens our commitment to our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia,” said Mr. Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

The Samsung Smart School program is being announced at 10 JNV schools this year. Apart from JNV Raipur, the schools have been set up in Gwalior, Varanasi, Udaipur, Kangra, Sambhalpur, Faridabad, Dehradun, Patna, and Dhanbad. A number of these schools are situated in remote rural districts around these cities.

The program will cover over 5,000 students, of which 40% are girls. Apart from that around 260 teachers will receive training on digital teaching. Of these, around 539 students are at JNV Raipur.

Apart from infrastructure support, Samsung Smart School will also enable digital learning for students in these schools through multiple touch points. This includes teacher training, providing meaningful and relevant educational content for all classes from Grade 6-12, as per CBSE curriculum, to enable teachers to use these classrooms more effectively, and enhance student learning through an interactive and immersive learning process.

Under Samsung’s global citizenship vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,’ it seeks to empower the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes. Samsung believes in using innovation to positively transform communities and create a better life for people through its citizenship initiatives.

Samsung Electronics runs three citizenship programs globally – Samsung Smart School, Samsung Innovation Campus, and Solve for Tomorrow – through which it is empowering the leaders of tomorrow and equipping them with the tools they need to realize meaningful change.

